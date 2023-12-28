NASA probe to intercept 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid as it approaches Earth

NASA has relaunched a mission to explore on the 'God of Chaos' asteroid as it approaches Earth's orbit, New York Post said. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that had earlier been sent to collect samples from the space rock Bennu has been renamed the OSIRIS-APEX (Origins, Resource Identification, Spectral Interpretation and Security – Apophis Explorer).

It has now been launched to explore the asteroid Apophis' very close flyby of Earth in 2029. The space rock otherwise called ''God of Chaos'' is supposed to fly by Earth on April 13, 2029, from about just 20,000 miles away.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in 2021 released an animated video portraying the orbital trajectory of asteroid Apophis as it zooms securely past Earth on April 13, 2029.

NASA’s 'God Of Chaos': Insights NASA predicts that Apophis' closeness with Earth will modify the asteroid's 30.6-hour day and its orbit. The event may likely cause tremors and landslides on Apophis, which could then uncover material that lies underneath the asteroid's surface. The mission's project scientist based at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland said that ''OSIRIS-APEX will study Apophis immediately after such a pass, allowing us to see how its surface changes by interacting with Earth's gravity".

Researchers gauge that asteroids of Apophis' size, around 367 yards across (around 340 meters), come this near Earth just once in every 7,500 years.

NASA’s 'God Of Chaos': Overview Dani Mendoza DellaGiustina, principal investigator for OSIRIS-APEX, stated in a NASA press release last week, ''The close approach is a great natural experiment. We know that tidal forces and the accumulation of rubble pile material are foundational processes that could play a role in planet formation. They could inform us how we got from debris in the early solar system to full-blown planets". As the spacecraft approaches the asteroid, OSIRIS-APEX's cameras will start taking images of it by April 2, 2029. It will then, at that point, show up at Apophis on April 13, 2029, and remain with it for the following 18 months concentrating on any progressions brought about by the nearby experience.

After arriving at the surface, the spacecraft won't land, it would rather utilise its engines to kick up the asteroid's surface and uncover material for researchers to test.