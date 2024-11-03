Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Crowd of Spain's flood survivors toss mud, shout insults at King Felipe VI

Crowd of Spain's flood survivors toss mud, shout insults at King Felipe VI

Government officials accompanied the monarch who tried to talk to locals while others shouted at him in Paiporta, an outskirt of Valencia city that has been devastated

Agartala Flood, Agartala Rescue
Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
AP Valencia (Spain)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 8:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A crowd of angry survivors of Spain's floods tossed mud and shouted insults at Spain's King Felipe VI and government officials when they made their first visit to one of the hardest hit towns on Sunday.

Government officials accompanied the monarch who tried to talk to locals while others shouted at him in Paiporta, an outskirt of Valencia city that has been devastated.

Police had to step in with some officers on horseback to keep back the crowd of several dozens.

"Get out! Get out! and Killers! the crowd shouted among other insults. Bodyguards opened umbrellas to protect the royals and officials as protestors launched mud their way.

After being forced to seek protection, the king remained calm and made several efforts to speak to individual residents. One person appeared to have wept on his shoulder. He shook the hand of a man.

It was an unprecedented incident for a Royal House that takes great care to craft an image of a monarch who is liked by the nation.

More From This Section

Harris, Trump locked in tight presidential race in swing states, shows poll

Fed poised to cut rates again amid uncertain post-election outlook

Chinese scholars explore Ramayan's influence through Buddhist texts

Dr Reddy's recalls over 330k bottles of generic drug in US: USFDA

Palestinians claim Israel struck Gaza clinic amid polio drive; Army denies

But the public rage over for the haphazard management of the crisis came to a boil on Sunday.

Queen Letizia and regional Valencia President Carlo Mazn were also in the contingent. The queen also spoke to women with small glops of mud on her hands and arms.

Over 200 people have died from Tuesday's floods and thousands have had their homes destroyed by the wall of water and mud. At least 60 of the dead were in Paiporta, an epicentre of suffering.

Indignation of the management of Spain's worst natural disaster in living memory started after the initial shock wore off.

The floods had started filling Paiporta with crushing waves when the regional officials issued an alert to mobile phones that sounded two hours too late.

And more anger has been fuelled by the inability of officials to respond quickly to aftermath. Most of the cleanup of the layers and layers of mud and debris that has invaded countless homes has been done by residents and thousands of volunteers.

We have lost everything! someone shouted.

Prime Minister Pedro Snchez was scheduled to accompany the king on the visit. But it is not clear if Snchez was there at the moment the contingent was pelted with mud.

Felipe insisted on trying to dialogue with people as he tried to continue his visit. He spoke to several people, patting two young mean on their backs and sharing a quick embrace, with mud stains on his black rain coat.

According to a journalist for Spanish broadcaster RTVE near Felipe, one woman wept and told him she didn't have food and diapers while another person said don't abandon us.

But after approximately half an hour of tension, the monarchs got in officials cars and left with a mounted police escort.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Understanding the deadly floods that have taken over 200 lives in Spain

Spain mounts biggest disaster recovery operation as death toll reaches 211

Spanish residents appeal for help, three days after floods left 205 dead

Spain searches for bodies after unprecedented flooding claims 158 lives

Spain searches for bodies after flooding claims at least 158 lives

Topics :Spainflood

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story