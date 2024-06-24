Home / World News / Cyberattack compromised data centre; won't pay $8 mn ransom: Indonesia

Cyberattack compromised data centre; won't pay $8 mn ransom: Indonesia

Indonesia's national data centre has been compromised by a hacking group asking for a $8 million ransom that the government won't pay, authorities said Monday.

Cyberattacks in India have tripled in the last three years.
The attackers have held data hostage and offered a key for access in return for the $8 million ransom, said PT Telkom Indonesia's director of network & IT solutions, Herlan Wijanarko, without giving further details.
AP Jakarta
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indonesia's national data centre has been compromised by a hacking group asking for a $8 million ransom that the government won't pay, authorities said Monday.

The cyberattack has disrupted services of more than 200 government agencies at both the national and regional levels since June 20, said Samuel Abrijani Pangerapan, the director general of informatics applications with the Communications and Informatics Ministry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Some government services have returned immigration services at airports and elsewhere are now functional but efforts continue at restoring other services such as investment licensing, Pangerapan told reporters.

The attackers have held data hostage and offered a key for access in return for the $8 million ransom, said PT Telkom Indonesia's director of network & IT solutions, Herlan Wijanarko, without giving further details.
 

Wijanarko said the company, in collaboration with authorities at home and abroad, is investigating and trying to break the encryption that made data inaccessible.

Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi told journalists that the government won't pay the ransom.

We have tried our best to carry out recovery while the (National Cyber and Crypto Agency) is currently carrying out forensics, Setiadi added.

The head of that agency, Hinsa Siburian, said they had detected samples of the Lockbit 3.0 ransomware.

Also Read

Pakistani hackers may have hit 3 major Indian defence firms. Find out which

64% firms report ransomware attacks in India; 65% opt to pay ransom: Report

Payments from crypto ransom attacks doubled to record $1 bn in 2023

RBI, Bank Indonesia partner to promote use of local currencies for trade

5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Indonesia, no casualties reported

KKR seeks $20 billion for its new North America private equity fund

US prosecutors recommend DOJ criminally charge Boeing as deadline looms

'Gaza at high risk of famine crisis despite increased aid to north'

Unusual crisis in China: Lottery ticket shortage leaves people scrambling

Australia mulling to outlaw vape sales outside pharmacies from next week

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :CyberattacksData centreransomware

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story