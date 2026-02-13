Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / World News / Datanomics: New Bangladesh govt faces muted growth, high inflation

Datanomics: New Bangladesh govt faces muted growth, high inflation

From 2019 to 2024, Bangladesh beat India in terms of per capita income

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman
premium
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:24 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
A subdued economy and elevated inflation rate stare at the new government in Bangladesh, which is set to be headed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman. The challenge of lifting the economy amid global volatility will be a prime concern for the new government. This may also tame the price pressure from the supply side.
 
Bangladesh beat India in per capita income for 6 yrs
 
For six years – 2019 to 2024 – Bangladesh beat India in per capita income. In 2025, India was ahead, beating Bangladesh’s estimates because of the latter’s declining economic growth. Projections are similar for 2026. 
 
Retail inflation at 9-year high in 2025
 
Bangladesh’s retail inflation rate increased to double digits in 2025 for the first time in at least nine years. However, the rate was already 9 per cent in 2023 and inching towards 10 per cent in 2024. The rate is projected to come down to 8.7 per cent in 2026. 
 
Marginal trade partner of India
 
Bangladesh is a marginal trade partner of India. The share of Bangladesh in India’s exports inched down to 2.48 per cent in the first eight months of the current financial year, the lowest in at least nine years. Similarly, the share of Bangladesh in India’s imports stood at just 0.23 per cent, the lowest in seven years. ($ bn) 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian national likely to plead guilty to failed murder plot against Pannun

Aluminium prices drop to one-week low on report Trump may ease tariffs

'Misanthropic and evil': Elon Musk takes swipe at Anthropic in AI bias row

Next round of peace talks on Ukraine is set for next week: Kremlin

Activists demand monarchy's restoration as Nepal's ex-king lands at airport

Topics :InflationBangladeshElectionseconomic growth

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story