Datanomics: Population Day highlights need for demographic dividend plans

India, China, the US, Indonesia, and Pakistan together account for approximately 46 per cent of the world's population

World Population
premium
Most countries have already initiated their Census exercises in the post-pandemic period. In 2015, only four countries conducted a census, which rose to 8 in 2018.
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:12 PM IST
As the world marks Population Day, the global population in 2024 stands at about 8.2 billion, with India accounting for 17.7 per cent. Over the past two decades, popul­ation trends have varied across countries such as India, China, and the United States (US), exhibiting periods of growth, fluctuation, and decline. In 2024, over 66 per cent of India’s popul­ation was under the age of 35, and women accounted for around 48 per cent. India added an average of 14.8 million people annu­ally in the past 14 years, compared to 5.1 million in China and 2.2 million in the US.   Despite being the world’s most populous country, India has yet to conduct its long-overdue national census, which is now scheduled for 2027.  In contrast, over 165 countries have initiated or completed their census exercises in the post-pandemic period (2020–2024). 
 
India’s population grows, China’s reduces in recent yrs
 
India, China, the US, Indonesia, and Pakistan cumulatively account for about 46 per cent of the world’s population. India’s population growth inched up from 0.88 per cent in 2023 to 0.90 per cent in 2024, whereas China’s population fell. 
 
India’s working-age profile to stay steady
 
India’s age dependency ratio declined from 56 per cent in 2011 to 46.6 per cent in 2024, with a projected estimate of 45.2 per cent by 2040. This means India is not losing its working population anytime soon. 
 
Most countries have started their Census activity in post-pandemic era
 
Most countries have already initiated their Census exercises in the post-pandemic period. In 2015, only four countries conducted a census, which rose to 8 in 2018. The number increased significantly to 24 in 2020 and peaked at 54 in 2022, before declining to 18 in 2024. 
  (Source: UNFPA)
 

Topics :Indian PopulationpopulationAging population

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

