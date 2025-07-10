Saudi Arabia to allow foreigners, expats to buy property from January 2026

Foreign nationals, including expatriates in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, will be allowed to purchase real estate in the Kingdom starting January 2026. This follows the recent approval of a new law by the Saudi Cabinet, marking a significant step towards attracting global investment and expanding the country’s non-oil economy.

Who can buy property?

Foreign individuals and companies, including expats and overseas investors, will be permitted to buy property in Saudi Arabia. Saudi citizenship will not be required, but purchases will only be allowed in designated zones, which are still being finalised.

Where will property ownership be allowed?

Approved locations include: Riyadh

Jeddah

Other zones to be announced later Ownership in Mecca and Madinah will be subject to special restrictions due to their religious significance. The government has not yet released full details, but it is expected that buyers will require special permissions for these areas. When will this start? The law will come into effect from January 2026. Before then, a full list of rules and eligible locations will be released. These details will be published within 180 days on the Saudi consultation platform “Istitlaa”, where the public can review and provide feedback before the final regulations are confirmed.

Why has Saudi Arabia taken this step? This development is part of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s long-term plan to diversify its economy beyond oil and make the investment climate more attractive. According to officials, the new law aims to: “Attract international property investors”

“Increase housing and commercial supply”

“Support major development projects in cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and even NEOM” Authorities have assured that while the law opens doors for foreign ownership, it will include safeguards to protect local Saudi citizens. Which sectors are likely to benefit? This change is expected to benefit several industries, including:

Real estate and housing

Construction and infrastructure

Banking and mortgage services

Cement and building materials Following the announcement, shares of some Saudi real estate firms jumped by over 5 per cent on the Tadawul stock exchange. What should expats do now? If you are an expat interested in owning property in Saudi Arabia: Wait for the release of official rules and location details later this year

Follow updates on the “Istitlaa” platform for public consultations

Monitor opportunities from developers who are planning projects in designated zones Looking ahead Saudi Arabia is adopting a model similar to other Gulf cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, which have allowed foreigners to buy in selected areas for years — attracting billions in foreign investment.