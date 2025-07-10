'Brazil will not accept tutelage': President Lula as Trump slaps 50% tariff

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Thursday denounced US President Donald Trump ’s sudden move to impose a 50 per cent tariff on all Brazilian imports, calling it an “unacceptable” act of interference and a threat to Brazil’s sovereignty and judicial independence.

Trump’s decision, announced on Wednesday (Washington time) through an official letter to Lula, referred to the ongoing prosecution of former president Jair Bolsonaro as an “international disgrace”. He called Bolsonaro a “Highly Respected Leader” and described the case as a “ Witch Hunt that should end immediately ”.

In response, Lula posted a statement on X, asserting:

“Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage. The judicial proceedings against those responsible for planning the coup d’état fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of Brazil’s Judicial Branch and, as such, are not subject to any interference or threats.” Donald Trump accuses Brazil of censorship, orders investigation Trump also accused Brazil of launching “insidious attacks on free elections” and claimed that the Brazilian Supreme Court had issued “hundreds of secret and unlawful censorship orders” targeting US social media platforms. He instructed the US Trade Representative to launch a Section 301 investigation into these actions.

He warned that if Brazil retaliated, the US would respond with even more tariffs. “Whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 50 per cent that we charge,” he wrote. Lula pushed back, reaffirming that Brazilian laws target hate speech, child exploitation, fraud, and anti-democratic acts, and that all companies operating in Brazil—domestic or foreign—must comply with these laws. “In Brazil, freedom of expression must not be confused with aggression or violent practices,” he said. Brazil rebuts Trump’s trade imbalance claims Trump defended his tariff as a corrective measure against what he called a “longstanding, and very unfair trade relationship” with Brazil. He claimed the country maintained restrictive tariff and non-tariff barriers.

Lula rejected this premise, citing US government data showing a $410 billion trade surplus in America’s favour over the past 15 years. “The claim regarding a US trade deficit in its commercial relationship with Brazil is inaccurate,” Lula said. “Any unilateral tariff increases will be addressed in accordance with Brazil’s Economic Reciprocity Law.” According to US trade data for 2024, the US exported $49.7 billion worth of goods to Brazil and imported $42.3 billion, resulting in a $7.4 billion surplus. Despite this, Trump insisted: “The 50 per cent number is far less than what is needed to have the Level Playing Field we must have with your Country.”