Datanomics: The global history and pattern of executing political leaders

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:12 AM IST
The recent sentencing of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death by a domestic war crimes court is only the second such order against a former head of government in this century. However, there have been 30 such orders since Tsar Nicholas II was executed by the first communist regime in then Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic over a century ago.
Death note
Nine such orders were later commuted or issued in absentia, leaving the rulers unexecuted. Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf was also sentenced to death by a special court, but the Lahore High Court had later annulled the order.
By the continents
Most executions took place in Europe in the aftermath of the Second World War. The era’s most notorious ruler, Adolf Hitler, escaped trial by committing suicide. Since the 1970s, seven executions have occurred — one in Europe, two in Africa, and four in Asia. In a historical reversal, Romania’s ousted communist leader Nicolae Ceaușescu was executed by a firing squad.
By the position
Most executed rulers were non-democratic – monarchs, dictators, authoritarians and totalitarians. However, three democratically elected leaders, including Pakistan’s Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, were also executed by military regimes.