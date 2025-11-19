Home / World News / Australian student platform NiviCap names Justin Langer as brand ambassador

Australian student platform NiviCap names Justin Langer as brand ambassador

India is the second-largest source of international students in Australia, with over 130,000 Indians enrolled or continuing studies this year

Justin Langer-NiviCap
NiviCap said it will initially roll out its education loan services, followed by forex and post-arrival support in subsequent phases. (Photo: NiviCap)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former Australian cricket coach Justin Langer has been appointed brand ambassador for NiviCap, a new digital platform aimed at helping Indian students navigate financial and logistical requirements for studying in Australia.
 
The platform has been developed by the Karthik Srinivasan, founder of Ziksu Australia, a fintech firm. It brings together services such as loan discovery, application support, foreign exchange guidance and post-arrival assistance. According to the company, the aim is to streamline processes that remain dispersed and difficult for many students.
 
India is the second-largest source of international students in Australia, with over 130,000 Indians enrolled or continuing studies this year.
 
"India and Australia share a bond that goes beyond sport, it’s built on trust, respect, and shared ambition. NiviCap captures that beautifully. To me, NiviCap is like a great coach, steady, reliable, and always there when the pressure is on. It gives students the confidence to perform and parents the reassurance that their children are in safe hands. That’s why I’m proud to stand with a brand that champions both ambition and care," said Langer.
 
Adding to it, Mukund Narayanamurti, Minister (Commercial), and Head of South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), said, “Australia deeply values its education partnership with India. Indian students enrich our campuses and communities, and they are central to the cultural and economic ties between our two nations. NiviCap’s launch by an Australian firm Ziksu is a great initiative to support Indian students aspiring to study in Australia.”
 
NiviCap will initially roll out its education loan services, followed by forex and post-arrival support in subsequent phases.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brookfield launches $100 billion AI infrastructure program with Nvidia

Dutch govt to relinquish control of China-owned chipmaker Nexperia

US trade deficit shrinks in August as imports see steep drop post-tariffs

Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI board after release of Epstein emails

Curfew imposed in Nepal's Bara after Gen Z clash with CPN-UML cadres

Topics :Indian studentsAustraliaBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story