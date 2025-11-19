Australian student platform NiviCap names Justin Langer as brand ambassador

Former Australian cricket coach Justin Langer has been appointed brand ambassador for NiviCap, a new digital platform aimed at helping Indian students navigate financial and logistical requirements for studying in Australia.

The platform has been developed by the Karthik Srinivasan, founder of Ziksu Australia, a fintech firm. It brings together services such as loan discovery, application support, foreign exchange guidance and post-arrival assistance. According to the company, the aim is to streamline processes that remain dispersed and difficult for many students.

India is the second-largest source of international students in Australia, with over 130,000 Indians enrolled or continuing studies this year.

"India and Australia share a bond that goes beyond sport, it’s built on trust, respect, and shared ambition. NiviCap captures that beautifully. To me, NiviCap is like a great coach, steady, reliable, and always there when the pressure is on. It gives students the confidence to perform and parents the reassurance that their children are in safe hands. That’s why I’m proud to stand with a brand that champions both ambition and care," said Langer. Adding to it, Mukund Narayanamurti, Minister (Commercial), and Head of South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), said, “Australia deeply values its education partnership with India. Indian students enrich our campuses and communities, and they are central to the cultural and economic ties between our two nations. NiviCap’s launch by an Australian firm Ziksu is a great initiative to support Indian students aspiring to study in Australia.”