Daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra to be nominated as new PM

Thailand's populist Pheu Thai party on Thursday said it will nominate its party leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in a Parliament vote for the country's new leader after former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was removed by a court order over an ethical violation.

Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is seen as force behind Pheu Thai. He was the first Thai politician ever to win an overall majority of seats. The residual popularity of Thaksin is a factor in the support for Paetongtarn.

If Paetongtarn is approved by Parliament's vote, which is scheduled for Friday, she will become Thailand's second female prime minister, and the country's third leader from the Shinwatra family after her father and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.