Davos LIVE: Time to rebuild trust, cooperation with each other, says WEF

The theme of the Open Forum Davos 2024, which takes place January 15-19, is: "From Lab to Life: Science in Action".

Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:27 PM IST
Executives are  worried about the long term viability of their businesses, a PricewaterhouseCoopers pre-Davos survey showed, with pressures mounting from generative artificial intelligence (AI) and climate disruption.  Some 45% of more than 4,700 global CEOs surveyed do not believe their businesses will survive, barring significant changes, in the next ten years, the "Big Four" auditor said.  
Actress Michelle Yeoh, Burkinabe-German architect Diebedo Francis Kere and American musician Nile Rodgers were given the Crystal Award 2024 at the ongoing World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. The winners were presented with the awards at the opening session of the WEF on Monday.

Davos LIVE: Global cooperation needed to curb climate crisis, save up to 14.5 mn lives by 2050, says WEF

 A new World Economic Forum analysis warned on Tuesday that disasters intensified by the climate crisis could lead to $12.5 trillion economic losses and 14.5 million deaths worldwide by 2050.
