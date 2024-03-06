Home / World News / DBS CEO Piyush Gupta's total pay declined 27% to $8.3 million in 2023

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta's total pay declined 27% to $8.3 million in 2023

Gupta's total compensation fell to S$11.2 million ($8.34 million) in 2023 from S$15.4 million in 2022

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Piyush Gupta, CEO of Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group and one of the highest paid CEOs in the city-state, saw his total compensation dropped 27.3 per cent for 2023, according to the lender's annual report published on Wednesday.
 
Gupta's total compensation fell to S$11.2 million ($8.34 million) in 2023 from S$15.4 million in 2022, the annual report showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The lower total compensation followed a cut in variable pay to take accountability of last year's digital banking disruptions at DBS, even as the Southeast Asia's largest lender posted a record 2023 profit with return of equity of 18 per cent.
 
"Despite record 2023 profits and outperformance in many areas, the gaps in technology resiliency resulted in a lower scorecard appraisal by the Board compared to the previous year," the bank said in its annual report.
 
DBS added that it falling short in technology resiliency and the resultant impact on customers and franchise "were taken into account when determining the scorecard performance of both the Group and the CEO."

Also Read

DBS cuts CEO Piyush Gupta's pay by $3 million on digital banking outage

The Singapore banker who tried to be Gandalf is now running out of time

Covid possibly peaked in Singapore, says minister but experts cautious

SBI to soon launch Yono Global app in Singapore and US, says official

Entero Healthcare garners Rs 716 cr from anchor investors, IPO opens

Elon Musk's X wins lawsuit against music publishers over copyright

Ceasefire deal is in Hamas' hands as Ramadan nears, says Prez Biden

Biden's allies add pressure on White House to control violence in Gaza

Undermanned Ukrainian army challenges power of Russia's Black Sea fleet

Biden, Trump to rack up wins as Super Tuesday moves them closer to rematch

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DBS BankDBS reportPiyush GuptaSingaporeBanking Industry

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story