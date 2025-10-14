Death toll from torrential rains in Mexico rises to 64 as search ops expand

The death toll from last week's torrential rains in Mexico jumped to 64 on Monday, as searches expanded to communities previously cut off by landslides.
Another 65 people were missing following the heavy rainfall in central and southeastern Mexico that caused rivers to top their banks, Civil Defense Coordinator Laura Velzquez Alza said during President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press briefing.
There are sufficient resources, this won't be skimped on ... because we're still in the emergency period, Sheinbaum said.
Thousands of military personnel have been deployed across the region. In northern Veracruz, 80 communities remained inaccessible by road.
Sheinbaum acknowledged it could still be days before access is established to some places. A lot of flights are required to take sufficient food and water to those places, she said.
Early official estimates note 100,000 affected homes, and in some cases, houses near rivers practically disappeared, Sheinbaum said.
The scale of the destruction across five states was coming into clearer focus a day after Sheinbaum visited affected communities in Puebla and Veracruz, promising a rapidly scaled-up government response.
Mexico's Civil Protection agency said the heavy rains had killed 29 people in Veracruz state on the Gulf Coast as of Monday morning, and 21 people in Hidalgo state, north of Mexico City. At least 13 were killed in Puebla, east of Mexico City. Earlier, in the central state of Quertaro, a child died in a landslide.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app