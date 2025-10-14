Home / World News / Death toll from torrential rains in Mexico rises to 64 as search ops expand

Death toll from torrential rains in Mexico rises to 64 as search ops expand

Thousands of military personnel have been deployed across the region. In northern Veracruz, 80 communities remained inaccessible by road

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa
Representative Image: Early official estimates note 100,000 affected homes, and in some cases, houses near rivers practically disappeared. (Photo:PTI)
AP Poza Rica (Mexico)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:47 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The death toll from last week's torrential rains in Mexico jumped to 64 on Monday, as searches expanded to communities previously cut off by landslides.

Another 65 people were missing following the heavy rainfall in central and southeastern Mexico that caused rivers to top their banks, Civil Defense Coordinator Laura Velzquez Alza said during President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press briefing.

There are sufficient resources, this won't be skimped on ... because we're still in the emergency period, Sheinbaum said.

Thousands of military personnel have been deployed across the region. In northern Veracruz, 80 communities remained inaccessible by road.

Sheinbaum acknowledged it could still be days before access is established to some places. A lot of flights are required to take sufficient food and water to those places, she said.

Early official estimates note 100,000 affected homes, and in some cases, houses near rivers practically disappeared, Sheinbaum said.

The scale of the destruction across five states was coming into clearer focus a day after Sheinbaum visited affected communities in Puebla and Veracruz, promising a rapidly scaled-up government response.

Mexico's Civil Protection agency said the heavy rains had killed 29 people in Veracruz state on the Gulf Coast as of Monday morning, and 21 people in Hidalgo state, north of Mexico City. At least 13 were killed in Puebla, east of Mexico City. Earlier, in the central state of Quertaro, a child died in a landslide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

California governor signs law to protect kids from risks of AI chatbots

Plane crashes in Massachusetts, kills two, wounds one on the ground

Mapping the themes: How Economics Nobel Prize moves with the times

JPMorgan unveils $1.5 trn plan to boost investments in US industries

Donald Trump on track to meet Xi Jinping in South Korea, says Bessent

Topics :MexicoMexico Cityheavy rains

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story