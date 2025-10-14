Death toll from torrential rains in Mexico rises to 64 as search ops expand

The death toll from last week's torrential rains in Mexico jumped to 64 on Monday, as searches expanded to communities previously cut off by landslides.

Another 65 people were missing following the heavy rainfall in central and southeastern Mexico that caused rivers to top their banks, Civil Defense Coordinator Laura Velzquez Alza said during President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press briefing.

There are sufficient resources, this won't be skimped on ... because we're still in the emergency period, Sheinbaum said.

Thousands of military personnel have been deployed across the region. In northern Veracruz, 80 communities remained inaccessible by road.

Sheinbaum acknowledged it could still be days before access is established to some places. A lot of flights are required to take sufficient food and water to those places, she said.