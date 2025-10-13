Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics

The Nobel Prize in Economics to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for “having explained innovation-driven economic growth” establishes a trend the Sveriges Riksbank has followed for decades. The award recognises contemporary themes as few other Nobel categories have done so regularly.

When crypto, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence have become the key determinants of economic growth for companies, and nations are racing to capture their benefits, it was only expected that the Nobel Prize in Economics would seek to provide the theoretical understanding of these vast forces.

Nobel selections often reflect their time and context

Last year, the prize went to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James Robinson “for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity.” In 2024, attacks on democracies and their institutions had reached a peak. Comments by then US president-designate Donald Trump on the judiciary and, closer home, disputes over the Election Commission’s role were stark examples.

While there was criticism of the Nobel trio’s reasoning — with some arguing that institutions follow prosperity rather than the other way around — most agreed that institutions matter. The contrast between India’s stable institutional framework and China’s evolving one, and their respective impacts on growth, continues to engage policymakers globally. Women’s labour outcomes under focus in 2023 Nobel The 2023 Nobel laureate, Claudia Goldin, was also an apt choice. Her work, “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes,” came as the world emerged from the pandemic, which had disproportionately affected women’s employment. In September 2022, the European Commission released its European Care Strategy, updating the Barcelona Recommendation of 2002, to address challenges for women in the workforce. It emphasised that work remains the best way to empower women economically and outlined measures to increase female labour participation.

Post-crisis themes and macroeconomic lessons For much of the decade since 2010, corresponding with the 2008 global financial crash, Nobel recognitions focused on markets. The prize to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, and Philip Dybvig for their “research on banks and financial crises” came at a time when the Covid pandemic had rocked global financial systems. Markets were still recovering from the Global Financial Meltdown when the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted supply chains and sent asset prices tumbling. A brief departure: 2021 Nobels and labour research The 2021 awards marked a brief shift. David Card was recognised “for his empirical contributions to labour economics,” while Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens were honoured “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”

Card’s data-driven work showed that migration does not necessarily lower local wages and that minimum wage policies do not harm job creation. Angrist and Imbens’ research on education was timely, as the world debated the economic costs of lost school years during the pandemic. Nobel’s evolving focus on contemporary challenges After the first flush of awards in the 1970s and 1980s, when the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences was busy recognising foundational thinkers, the focus in recent years has clearly shifted to contemporary themes. The prize has been awarded 56 times to 96 laureates between 1969 and 2024.

The 2020 prize to Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats” came as global competition for rare earths and critical minerals intensified. Their work gained renewed relevance as countries like India sought to auction lithium reserves efficiently. Poverty, inequality and behavioural insights find recognition There was little doubt that Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo, and Michael Kremer were fitting winners in 2019. Their citation — “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty” — recognised their pioneering work with randomised controlled trials (RCTs) in development economics. Thomas Piketty, a leading voice on inequality, had already brought the issue centre stage with Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2013), and the 2019 Nobel reinforced that conversation by offering measurable policy frameworks.

Similarly, the 2018 Nobel honoured William Nordhaus “for integrating climate change into long-run macroeconomic analysis” and Paul Romer “for integrating technological innovation into long-run macroeconomic analysis.” Their research bridged climate and technology — two of the most pressing global concerns — following the 2015 Paris Climate Conference. Behavioural economics enters the mainstream The 2017 prize to Richard H Thaler “for his contributions to behavioural economics” marked the discipline’s shift into the mainstream. His Nudge Economics offered practical insights for policymakers, particularly in the Global South, on influencing behaviour in cost-effective ways — from encouraging public transport use to improving savings rates.

Post-2008 prizes closely track financial turbulence Awards between 2010 and 2014 revealed a direct connection between academic research and unfolding macroeconomic realities. The 2010 prize recognised work on the “analysis of markets with search frictions”; 2011 for “empirical research on cause and effect in the macroeconomy”; 2012 for “the theory of stable allocations and the practice of market design”; 2013 for “analysis of market power and regulation”; and 2014 for “analysis of asset prices.” Each reflected a close alignment between global economic shocks and the Nobel committee’s selections. From capital to labour: Shifting priorities after 2015