California governor signs law to protect kids from risks of AI chatbots

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed legislation to regulate artificial intelligence chatbots and protect children and teens from the potential dangers of the technology.

The law requires platforms to remind users they are interacting with a chatbot and not a human. The notification would pop up every three hours for users who are minors. Companies will also have to maintain a protocol to prevent self-harm content and refer users to crisis service providers if they express suicidal ideation.

Newsom, who has four children under 18, said California has a responsibility to protect kids and teens who are increasingly turning to AI chatbots for everything from homework help to emotional support and personal advice.

"Emerging technology like chatbots and social media can inspire, educate, and connect but without real guardrails, technology can also exploit, mislead, and endanger our kids," the Democrat said. We've seen some truly horrific and tragic examples of young people harmed by unregulated tech, and we won't stand by while companies continue without necessary limits and accountability. California is among several states that tried this year to address concerns surrounding chatbots used by kids for companionship. Safety concerns around the technology exploded following reports and lawsuits saying chatbots made by Meta, OpenAI and others engaged with young users in highly sexualised conversations and, in some cases, coached them to take their own lives.

The legislation was among a slew of AI bills introduced by California lawmakers this year to rein in the homegrown industry that is rapidly evolving with little oversight. Tech companies and their coalitions, in response, spent at least USD 2.5 million in the first six months of the session lobbying against the measures, according to advocacy group Tech Oversight California. Tech companies and leaders in recent months also announced they are launching pro-AI super PACs to fight state and federal oversight. But children's advocacy groups that fought for a law with stronger protections which Newsom hadn't yet signed or vetoed criticised the new legislation.

It provides minimal protections for children and families, said James Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media. This legislation was heavily watered down after major Big Tech industry pressure, he said, calling it basically a Nothing Burger. California Attorney General Rob Bonta in September told OpenAI he has serious concerns with its flagship chatbot, OpenAI, for children and teens. The Federal Trade Commission also launched an inquiry last month into several AI companies about the potential risks for children when they use chatbots as companions. Research by a watchdog group says chatbots have been shown to give kids dangerous advice about topics such as drugs, alcohol and eating disorders. The mother of a teenage boy in Florida who died by suicide after developing what she described as an emotionally and sexually abusive relationship with a chatbot has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Character.AI. And the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine recently sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging that ChatGPT coached the California boy in planning and taking his own life earlier this year.