Home / World News / California governor signs law to protect kids from risks of AI chatbots

California governor signs law to protect kids from risks of AI chatbots

The law requires platforms to remind users they are interacting with a chatbot and not a human

artificial intelligence
California is among several states that tried this year to address concerns surrounding chatbots used by kids for companionship. Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
AP Sacramento
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:45 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed legislation to regulate artificial intelligence chatbots and protect children and teens from the potential dangers of the technology.

The law requires platforms to remind users they are interacting with a chatbot and not a human. The notification would pop up every three hours for users who are minors. Companies will also have to maintain a protocol to prevent self-harm content and refer users to crisis service providers if they express suicidal ideation.

Newsom, who has four children under 18, said California has a responsibility to protect kids and teens who are increasingly turning to AI chatbots for everything from homework help to emotional support and personal advice.

"Emerging technology like chatbots and social media can inspire, educate, and connect but without real guardrails, technology can also exploit, mislead, and endanger our kids," the Democrat said. We've seen some truly horrific and tragic examples of young people harmed by unregulated tech, and we won't stand by while companies continue without necessary limits and accountability.

California is among several states that tried this year to address concerns surrounding chatbots used by kids for companionship. Safety concerns around the technology exploded following reports and lawsuits saying chatbots made by Meta, OpenAI and others engaged with young users in highly sexualised conversations and, in some cases, coached them to take their own lives.

The legislation was among a slew of AI bills introduced by California lawmakers this year to rein in the homegrown industry that is rapidly evolving with little oversight. Tech companies and their coalitions, in response, spent at least USD 2.5 million in the first six months of the session lobbying against the measures, according to advocacy group Tech Oversight California. Tech companies and leaders in recent months also announced they are launching pro-AI super PACs to fight state and federal oversight.

But children's advocacy groups that fought for a law with stronger protections which Newsom hadn't yet signed or vetoed criticised the new legislation.

It provides minimal protections for children and families, said James Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media.

This legislation was heavily watered down after major Big Tech industry pressure, he said, calling it basically a Nothing Burger.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta in September told OpenAI he has serious concerns with its flagship chatbot, OpenAI, for children and teens. The Federal Trade Commission also launched an inquiry last month into several AI companies about the potential risks for children when they use chatbots as companions.

Research by a watchdog group says chatbots have been shown to give kids dangerous advice about topics such as drugs, alcohol and eating disorders. The mother of a teenage boy in Florida who died by suicide after developing what she described as an emotionally and sexually abusive relationship with a chatbot has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Character.AI. And the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine recently sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging that ChatGPT coached the California boy in planning and taking his own life earlier this year.

OpenAI and Meta last month announced changes to how their chatbots respond to teenagers asking questions about suicide or showing signs of mental and emotional distress.

Meta said it is now blocking its chatbots from talking with teens about self-harm, suicide, disordered eating and inappropriate romantic conversations, and instead directs them to expert resources. Meta already offers parental controls on teen accounts.

OpenAI said it is rolling out new controls enabling parents to link their accounts to their teen's account.

The company on Monday praised Newsom's signing of the notification law.

By setting clear guardrails, California is helping shape a more responsible approach to AI development and deployment across the country, spokesperson Jamie Radice said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Plane crashes in Massachusetts, kills two, wounds one on the ground

Mapping the themes: How Economics Nobel Prize moves with the times

JPMorgan unveils $1.5 trn plan to boost investments in US industries

Donald Trump on track to meet Xi Jinping in South Korea, says Bessent

Donald Trump urges Israel's president Herzog to pardon Netanyahu

Topics :Californiaartifical intelligenceAI technology

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story