Democratic Convention: Obamas back Harris for US Prez polls; who said what

The four-day Democratic National Convention (DNC) currently underway in Chicago is witnessing overwhelming support for Kamala Harris, the party’s nominee for the upcoming 2024 US Presidential election, where she will face off against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

During the convention, US President Joe Biden passed the torch to Kamala Harris, naming her the official Democratic candidate to challenge Trump in November. This comes just a month after Biden withdrew from the presidential race. The theme of the DNC is ‘A Bold Vision for America’s Future’. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here are some key statements from the event:

Joe Biden: The incumbent President took the stage on Monday to deliver a reflective yet hopeful speech, urging the nation to elect Kamala Harris to safeguard American democracy. “I believed then, and I believe now, that progress was and is possible. Justice is achievable, and our best days are not behind us, but ahead,” Biden said. “With a grateful heart, I stand before you tonight to affirm that democracy has prevailed. It has delivered, and now it must be preserved.”

Biden also described his decision to choose Harris as his Vice President as “the best decision of my entire career,” drawing a sharp contrast between Harris and Donald Trump.

Barack Obama: Former President Barack Obama voiced his strong support for Harris, saying, “We need a president who truly cares about the millions of people across this country. We need a president who will fight for better wages. Kamala will be that president. Yes, she can.” Obama’s speech was met with thunderous applause, a nod to his iconic “Yes, we can” slogan from his 2008 campaign.

More From This Section

“Trump wants us to believe this country is divided between ‘us and them,’ between real Americans who support him and everyone else. It’s the oldest trick in politics, and his act is wearing thin. We don’t need four more years of chaos. We’ve seen that movie before, and the sequel is usually worse. America is ready for a new chapter. We are ready for Kamala Harris. And she is ready for the job,” he added.





Michelle Obama: Addressing the crowd, Michelle Obama shared her personal connection with Harris: “Kamala Harris and I built our lives on the same foundation of values. Her mother, like mine, believed in the promise of this country. That’s why her mother moved here from India at the age of 19 and taught Kamala the importance of justice.”

She continued, “Coming from a middle-class background, Kamala worked her way up to become Vice President. My girl, Kamala Harris, is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people to ever seek the presidency.”





Douglas Emhoff: Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, also spoke at the DNC. “Kamala has deepened my connection with my faith, even though it’s not the same as hers. She joins me at synagogue, and I join her at church. Kamala has fought tirelessly against antisemitism and all forms of hate,” said Emhoff.

“Wherever she is needed, Kamala steps up. She has done that for our family, bringing joy and warmth. She will be a president we can all be proud of.”

Bernie Sanders: Senator Bernie Sanders praised the Biden-Harris administration for tackling immense challenges upon entering office. “When they took office, the nation was in crisis, fearful, and looking to the government for help. And within two months, our government responded. Now, let’s take on big pharma, big oil, big tech, and all corporate monopolies.”





Tammy Duckworth: Senator Tammy Duckworth delivered a fiery speech, declaring, “I fought to protect America’s rights and freedoms, so I take it personally when a five-time draft-dodging coward like Donald Trump tries to take them away. This November, we’ll send a message to ‘Cadet Bone Spurs’ – stay out of our doctors’ offices, and while you’re at it, stay out of the Oval Office too.”

In addition to these, California Representatives Robert Garcia, Maxine Waters, Minnesota Lt Governor Peggy Flanagan, US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and others also spoke at the convention.