'Demure' becomes Dictionary.com's 2024 Word of the Year, fueled by TikTok

“So demure, so mindful!” The viral TikTok phrase has reached a new peak of recognition. TikToker Jools Lebron, who identifies as a transwoman, unintentionally sparked a cultural phenomenon with a satirical video on “how women should appear in the workplace.” That moment has now been immortalised, with Dictionary.com naming “demure” its 2024 Word of the Year.

The announcement, made on Monday, highlighted the dramatic rise in the word’s usage. “Demure” saw a 1,200 per cent increase in mentions across digital platforms and became a trending search term, surging 200 times on Dictionary.com alone. Defined as “characterised by shyness and modesty; reserved,” the word has fuelled debates on gender norms, workplace behaviour, and societal expectations.

“The Word of the Year isn’t just about popular usage; it reflects the stories we tell about ourselves and how we’ve evolved. For these reasons, Dictionary.com’s 2024 Word of the Year is ‘demure,’” the official statement read, as reported by ABC News.

How did it all begin?

The viral journey of “demure” started in August when Lebron’s TikTok video delivered a tongue-in-cheek critique of workplace attire and demeanour. In the video, she remarked:

“You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job.”

The phrase quickly resonated with audiences, transforming into a cultural mantra and sparking a wave of memes, videos, and parodies. Its influence extended across industries and institutions, with even the White House and NASA jumping on the trend.

One standout moment came when the White House shared a post referencing its student debt cancellation efforts: “Cancelling the student debt of nearly 5 million Americans through various actions. Very mindful. Very demure.” The post featured US President Joe Biden, combining humour with the viral phrase.

Major brands also capitalised on the trend, using it to market their products and engage with audiences.

Other contenders for Word of the Year

In its announcement, Dictionary.com also revealed its shortlist for 2024 Word of the Year, which captured the spirit of the times. The contenders included “brainrot,” “brat,” “extreme weather,” “Midwest nice,” and “weird.”