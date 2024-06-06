Home / World News / Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, Somalia set to get seats on UNSC

Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, Somalia set to get seats on UNSC

Virtually every country agrees that almost eight decades after the United Nations was established the Security Council needs to expand and reflect the world in the 21st century

United Nations
United Nations (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 10:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia were set to get seats on the UN Security Council in a secret ballot Thursday in the General Assembly.

The 193-member world body is scheduled to vote to elect five countries to serve two-year terms on the council. The 10 non-permanent seats on the 15-member council are allotted to regional groups who usually select their candidates but sometimes can't agree on one. There are no such surprises this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last year, Slovenia soundly defeated Russia's close ally Belarus for the seat representing the East European regional group, a vote that reflected strong global opposition to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This time, the regional groups put forward Somalia for an African seat, Pakistan for an Asia-Pacific seat, Panama for a Latin America and Caribbean seat, and Denmark and Greece for two mainly Western seats.

The five council members elected Thursday will start their terms on Jan. 1, replacing those whose two-year terms end on Dec. 31 Mozambique, Japan, Ecuador, Malta and Switzerland.

They will join the five veto-wielding permanent members the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France and the five countries elected last year Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.

The Security Council is charged with maintaining international peace and security. But because of Russia's veto power it has been unable to take action on Ukraine and because of close U.S. ties to Israel it has not called for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

All five countries expected to win seats on Thursday have served previously on the Security Council Pakistan seven times, Panama five times, Denmark four times, Greece twice and Somalia once.

Virtually every country agrees that almost eight decades after the United Nations was established the Security Council needs to expand and reflect the world in the 21st century, not the post-World War II era reflected now.

But with 193 countries with national interests, the central question and the biggest disagreement is exactly how. And for four decades, those disagreements have blocked any significant reform of the UN's most powerful body.

Also Read

Postal ballots: Why you shouldn't be swayed by early trends on counting day

Postal ballot voting: Eligibility and process for Lok Sabha elections 2024

Ensure postal ballots counted first, guidelines followed: INDIA bloc to EC

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Belarus calls for UN reforms, backs India's ascension to Security Council

Hong Kong needs to reinvent itself to retain competitive edge: Mark Mobius

Israel's army targets 'Hamas compound' in school; media says 39 killed

Mexico death linked to bird flu strain never before seen in humans: WHO

Donald Trump quickly surpasses Prez Biden on TikTok with just one video

737 MAX case: Boeing CEO to testify before US Senate panel on June 18

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :United NationsUnited Nations Security CouncilSomaliaPakistan-India PanamaUnited Nations General Assembly

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story