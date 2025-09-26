Denmark PM warns of more Russian hybrid attacks as another drone suspected

By Sanne Wass and Christian Wienberg

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned Danes to brace for more hybrid attacks, pointing to Russia as Europe’s main security threat, just before a suspected drone sighting disrupted air traffic in Denmark for the third time in a week.

“These are attacks we must expect more of. These are attacks that have exposed vulnerabilities,” she said, adding that Danes should also prepare for more sabotage, cyberattacks and the destruction of subsea cables.

Authorities still cannot conclude who is behind several drone incidents across Danish airports in recent days, but Russia remains Europe’s main adversary, seeking to destabilize the continent, Frederiksen said in a video speech on late Thursday.