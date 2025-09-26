Denmark PM warns of more Russian hybrid attacks as another drone suspected
Authorities still cannot conclude who is behind several drone incidents across Danish airports in recent days, but Russia remains Europe's main adversary, seeking to destabilize the continent, PM saidBloomberg
By Sanne Wass and Christian Wienberg
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned Danes to brace for more hybrid attacks, pointing to Russia as Europe’s main security threat, just before a suspected drone sighting disrupted air traffic in Denmark for the third time in a week.
Authorities still cannot conclude who is behind several drone incidents across Danish airports in recent days, but Russia remains Europe’s main adversary, seeking to destabilize the continent, Frederiksen said in a video speech on late Thursday.
“These are attacks we must expect more of. These are attacks that have exposed vulnerabilities,” she said, adding that Danes should also prepare for more sabotage, cyberattacks and the destruction of subsea cables.
The warning came just hours before authorities closed the airspace over Aalborg airport and military airbase over suspicion of illegal drone activity. Two flights were canceled, broadcaster DR reported. The airspace was closed for about an hour, reopening just after midnight on Friday morning. No drone sighting was confirmed, demonstrating how on edge authorities are.
The risk of Russian espionage and sabotage in Denmark is “high,” Finn Borch, director of the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, said at a news conference on Thursday evening, adding that the events resemble hybrid warfare seen elsewhere in Europe. Denmark’s investigation into the incidents includes studying the movement of ships.
Russia has denied involvement in the drone incidents.
Danish authorities have raised the alert level and are preparing for different scenarios, Frederiksen said. It means the military and police will be more visible with anti-drone capacity around critical infrastructure.
Denmark will join a meeting on Friday with about half a dozen European Union countries to discuss the creation of a “drone wall” to protect the bloc’s eastern flank. This will also be on the agenda at a high-level meeting of European leaders in Copenhagen next week.
The premier said she’d been in close contact with several European leaders in recent days, including counterparts in Germany, the UK, and the Nordic countries and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization about how they can support Denmark.
