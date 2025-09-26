Turkish Airlines to add 225 new Boeing aircraft after Erdogan's US visit

Turkish Airlines, Turkiye's national carrier, has announced plans to add 225 Boeing aircraft to its fleet.

In a declaration to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Friday, the airline said it has decided to purchase 75 Boeing B787-9 and B787-10 aircraft and has completed negotiations with Boeing to acquire 150 737-8/10MAX models.

The announcement was made a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Turkish Airlines will place 50 confirmed and 25 optional orders for the B787-9 and B787-10 aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2034. The B787-9 and B787-10 are advanced, fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft designed for international travel, the airline said in a statement.