Turkish Airlines to add 225 new Boeing aircraft after Erdogan's US visit

Boeing
Turkish Airlines, Turkiye's national carrier, has announced plans to add 225 Boeing aircraft to its fleet. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Ankara
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Turkish Airlines, Turkiye's national carrier, has announced plans to add 225 Boeing aircraft to its fleet.

In a declaration to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Friday, the airline said it has decided to purchase 75 Boeing B787-9 and B787-10 aircraft and has completed negotiations with Boeing to acquire 150 737-8/10MAX models.

The announcement was made a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Turkish Airlines will place 50 confirmed and 25 optional orders for the B787-9 and B787-10 aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2034. The B787-9 and B787-10 are advanced, fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft designed for international travel, the airline said in a statement.

The company is in negotiations with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace for the procurement of engines, spare parts and maintenance services for the aircraft, the statement said.

Separately, Turkish Airlines said it has finalised negotiations with Boeing for 150 737-8/10MAX aircraft, with 100 confirmed and 50 optional, and will proceed with the order once talks with engine supplier CFM International are successfully concluded.

Turkish Airlines operates one of the world's largest flight networks.

On Thursday, Trump signalled the US may soon lift its hold on the sale of advanced fighter jets to Turkiye, a NATO ally. During Trump's first term, the US removed Turkiye from its flagship F-35 fighter jet programme in 2019 following Ankara's purchase of a Russian-made air defence system.

Topics :Donald TrumpairlinesBoeingRecep Tayyip Erdogan

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

