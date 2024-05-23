Home / World News / Deputy Russian military chief of staff jailed for large-scale bribery

Deputy Russian military chief of staff jailed for large-scale bribery

Representative Photo: Freepik
AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
A deputy chief of the Russian military general staff has been arrested on charges of large-scale bribery, Russian news reports said Thursday, the latest in a series of bribery arrests of high-ranking military officials.

The arrest of Lt Gen Vadim Shamarin followed the arrest this week of Maj Gen Ivan Popov, a former top commander in Russia's offensive in Ukraine, also on bribery charges.

In April, Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov was arrested for bribery. Ivanov was a close associate of Sergei Shoigu, whom President Vladimir Putin dismissed as defence minister soon after Putin's inauguration to a new term in May.

Lt Gen Yury Kuznetsov, head of the defense ministry's personnel directorate, was arrested on bribery charges two days after Shoigu was replaced.

Shamarin is also the head of the defense ministry's main communications directorate. He is being held in custody for two months, Russian news agencies cited a military garrison court as saying, but other details of the case were not reported.

Shoigu had been widely blamed for Russia's failure to capture Kyiv early in the Ukraine fighting and was accused of incompetence and corruption by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who launched a mutiny in June 2023 to demand the dismissal of Shoigu and military chief of staff Gen Valery Gerasimov.

Less than a month after Prigozhin's failed uprising, Popov was dismissed as commander of the 58th Army. He said he had spoken to Shoigu about insufficient equipment that had led to excessive Russian deaths, and that his dismissal was a treacherous stab in the back to Russian forces in Ukraine.

Popov's forces were fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of the most hotly contested areas in the Ukraine conflict. His dismissal came one day after the 58th Army's command post in the city of Berdyansk was hit in a Ukrainian strike, killing a high-ranking general.

Topics :RussiacorruptionBribery

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

