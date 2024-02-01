Home / World News / Deutsche Bank will cut 3,500 jobs even as it records $4.5 billion profit

Deutsche Bank will cut 3,500 jobs even as it records $4.5 billion profit

The announcement came alongside the release of annual profit figures showing the bank made 4.2 billion euros (USD 4.5 billion) last year

The bank has benefited along with its peers from the global rise in interest rates, which can increase the profit margin between what the bank pays out in interest and what it can earn | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Frankfurt

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 8:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it would cut 3,500 jobs as part of efforts to slash costs by 2.5 billion euros (USD 2.7 billion) through next year and boost profits even as Germany's largest lender benefits from higher global interest rates.

The bank said it would seek to streamline its marketing network and computer systems and software as it seeks to cut costs. It said the reduction in the number of positions would mostly be for jobs that don't involve directly dealing with customers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The announcement came alongside the release of annual profit figures showing the bank made 4.2 billion euros (USD 4.5 billion) last year, a decline of 16 per cent compared with 2022. It was, however, the fourth straight year in which the bank made a profit.

The bank has benefited along with its peers from the global rise in interest rates, which can increase the profit margin between what the bank pays out in interest and what it can earn.

CEO Christian Sewing said the results demonstrated impressive resilience in a difficult environment, expanded our business and shown everyone our bank is sustainably profitable.

Revenue grew 6.8 per cent, to 28.9 billion euros. The company announced it was raising its dividend to 45 euro cents per share from 30 cents per share and would put more cash in shareholders' hands by buying back 675 million euros in shares by the end of June.

Also Read

Deutsche Bank posts 30% drop in Q4 profit; announces buybacks, dividends

Deutsche Bank forecasts 12% upside to S&P 500 through 2024-end: Report

After Google, Amazon announces job cuts; hundreds to get pink slips

Los Angeles Times fires 20% employees, largest in its 142-year-old history

SAP unveils restructuring plan to trim costs, move to affect 8,000 jobs

US worker productivity strong in fourth quarter; weekly jobless claims rise

Canada braces for possible wave of business bankruptcies amid slowdown

Julius Baer CEO resigns as Swiss bank plans to quit private debt business

European Union agrees on new 50 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine

Euro zone consumer inflation dips to 2.8% but core figures remain high

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Deutsche BankBankingBanksjob cuts

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story