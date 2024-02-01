Home / World News / European Union agrees on new 50 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine

The announcement came despite staunch objections from Hungary in December and in the days leading up to Thursday's summit in Brussels

Michel said that the move locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine, and demonstrates that the EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake
AP Brussels

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:10 PM IST
European Council President Charles Michel says the 27 EU countries have sealed a deal on aid to Ukraine just over an hour into a summit of the bloc's leaders and despite threats from Hungary to veto the move.

We have a deal, Michel said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote that all 27 leaders agreed on an additional 50-billion-euro (USD 54 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget.

The announcement came despite staunch objections from Hungary in December and in the days leading up to Thursday's summit in Brussels.

Michel said that the move locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine, and demonstrates that the EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

