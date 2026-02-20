Associate Sponsors

DHL closely monitoring US tariff developments after Supreme Court ruling

Supreme Court struck down sweeping tariffs under a law meant for national emergencies

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo: White House/YouTube)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:12 PM IST
Logistics group DHL said on Friday it is closely monitoring legal developments regarding US tariffs to ensure customers are positioned to exercise their full rights under the law, after the Supreme Court struck down sweeping tariffs under a law meant for national emergencies.
 
The German company added in a statement that it would play a technical role by leveraging customs brokerage technology to track filings and ensure that, if refunds are authorized, clients receive money back accurately and efficiently.
 
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

