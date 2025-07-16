Diageo CEO Debra Crew steps down, CFO Nik Jhangiani to be interim chief

British liquor giant Diageo on Wednesday named Chief Financial Officer Nik Jhangiani as interim chief executive officer following the immediate departure of Debra Crew from the top role and from the company’s board.

The move was confirmed in a company statement, which said Crew’s exit was by “mutual agreement”. “The Board has begun a comprehensive formal search process, which will include consideration of internal and external candidates,” Diageo said.

ALSO READ: Diageo India to acquire majority stake in NAO Spirits for ₹130 cr Jhangiani takes over at a time when Diageo is undertaking a major turnaround effort. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to cut $500 million in costs and execute significant asset sales by 2028, according to a Reuters report. The restructuring comes in the wake of declining sales, particularly in Latin America, where excess inventory triggered a profit warning in November 2023 that hit investor sentiment, the report added.