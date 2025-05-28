Did Harvard reject Barron Trump? Here's what First Lady Melania Trump said

As tensions escalate between the Trump administration and Ivy League universities, online speculation has emerged suggesting a personal motive behind the White House’s punitive measures — allegations that Barron Trump was rejected by Harvard University. First Lady Melania Trump has now addressed the rumour, firmly denying that her son ever applied to the Ivy League institution.

“Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false,” said Nicholas Clemens, communications director for Melania Trump, in a statement. The clarification came in response to a wave of social media posts claiming that 18-year-old Barron Trump had been denied admission, fuelling conjecture that the rejection may have influenced the administration’s increasingly hostile stance toward elite academic institutions.

The First Lady reiterated this position in a statement to The Palm Beach Post, dismissing the rumour as “completely false”.

Federal pressure mounts on top universities

Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January this year, his administration has accused Ivy League institutions of fostering antisemitism amid ongoing pro-Palestinian student protests. The administration’s criticism has centred especially on Harvard and Columbia universities. ALSO READ: Trump admin to cancel all federal contracts, worth $100 mn, with Harvard Since Presidentreturn to the White House in January this year, his administration has accused Ivy League institutions of fostering antisemitism amid ongoing pro-Palestinian student protests. The administration’s criticism has centred especially on Harvard and Columbia universities.

Federal action against the schools has included the suspension or withdrawal of major funding packages. In Columbia’s case, the government withheld $400 million in grants, tying their release to changes in campus policies. At Harvard, nearly $3 million in grants from the Department of Homeland Security were cancelled after the university declined to implement specific demands. These included ending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes, banning face coverings during demonstrations, and modifying disciplinary procedures.

Harvard in legal battle with the government

Harvard has emerged as the focal point of the administration’s crackdown. In April, the university filed a lawsuit challenging federal efforts to interfere with its leadership structure, admissions process, and governance. In response, the government has taken a series of retaliatory steps: it slashed research funding, threatened to revoke the school's tax-exempt status, and attempted to block international student enrollment by removing Harvard from the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme.

Also Read

ALSO READ: How Donald Trump's sanctions threaten Harvard's global appeal and allure However, a temporary restraining order issued by US District Judge Allison Burroughs on May 24 halted those efforts. The order prevents the federal government from revoking Harvard’s certification to host students with F-1 and J-1 visas.

Despite this legal setback, the Trump administration continues to explore new avenues of pressure. According to AFP, officials are now instructing federal agencies to identify all contracts with Harvard — worth an estimated $100 million — with a view toward potential cancellation or redirection.

Barron’s college life at NYU

Barron Trump enrolled at New York University’s Stern School of Business in September 2024 and has since completed his freshman year.

In a December interview with Fox and Friends, Melania Trump spoke about her son’s college experience, noting the challenges he faces due to his high-profile background. “I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college is very different than any other kid,” she said. “He’s very strong, and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children.”

[With agency inputs]