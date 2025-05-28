By Grant Smith, Salma El Wardany and Fiona MacDonald

Opec+ will gather online on Wednesday to review production quotas for this year and next, before eight key members decide at the weekend whether to bolster output again in July.

Several delegates said they expect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to leave their longer-term targets for 2025 and 2026 — which underpin its current supply restraints — unchanged.

The more market-sensitive discussion on whether to continue their 411,000 barrel-a-day hikes, which have sent prices crashing over the past two months, will be finalised in a video conference on Saturday, delegates said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.

ALSO READ: Oil prices inch up as US bans Chevron from exporting Venezuelan crude

Also Read

The sequencing of the meetings underscores how oil quotas for the full 22-nation Opec+ alliance have receded in importance over the past two years, as actual supply adjustments are carried out by sub-group of eight countries, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

It was these nations that shattered market expectations on April 3, when they announced their first super-sized hike — triple the volume originally scheduled. The shock move, unveiled just hours after President Donald Trump launched a global trade war, helped send crude futures to a four-year low below $60 a barrel in the ensuing days, marking a rupture with years of efforts by the coalition to try to shore up prices.

Opec+ to gather for quota review before key decision on July output Brent contracts have since stabilized near $65 as Trump has reversed some of his trade tariffs.

Opec+ delegates have offered a range of explanations for the policy reversal: from satisfying summer fuel demand to punishing over-producing members, and from placating President Trump to recouping lost market share.

ALSO READ: ONGC makes promising oil, gas discoveries in Mumbai offshore basin In theory, Wednesday’s gathering could give the Saudis the opportunity to further these last two objectives.

While the eight countries are just over half-way through restoring roughly 2.2 million barrels of output halted since 2023, if they maintain the current accelerated pace of increases, they will have completed that process by October.

If Opec+ were fully committed to regaining market share it could propose changing those underlying output quotas during the discussion on Wednesday. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has built a reputation for springing last-minute surprises, but delegates have said they’ve so far seen no indication that such moves are on the agenda.