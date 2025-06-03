Home / World News / Disney lays off hundreds across film, TV divisions amid industry woes

Disney lays off hundreds across film, TV divisions amid industry woes

The layoffs, which began on Monday, affect staff in marketing, publicity, casting, development, and corporate finance

Disney Disney world
At the close of its last financial year in September, Disney employed approximately 233,000 people, with 76 per cent working full time. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Media company Walt Disney Co is laying off several hundred employees across its film and television divisions, highlighting
the downturn in the entertainment industry.
 
The layoffs, which began on Monday, affect staff in marketing, publicity, casting, development, and corporate finance, according to media reports. This round follows the 200 job cuts at Disney’s ABC and entertainment TV networks in March. Overall, the company has cut more than 8,000 jobs in recent years as part of efforts to boost profitability. 
 

Hollywood restructures as cost pressures mount

 
Hollywood has been in cost-cutting mode for several years, with production and employment steadily declining, reports Bloomberg. Studios have scaled back film releases to improve profitability, especially as theatre attendance remains below pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, consumers are cancelling cable subscriptions in favour of streaming services, reducing advertising and distribution revenue for traditional TV channels. 
 
This shift is driving a major industry reorganisation. Comcast reportedly plans to spin off most of its cable channels, including MSNBC, USA, and CNBC, by year-end. Warner Bros. Discovery has restructured internally to separate its studio and cable operations, potentially paving the way for divesting the latter. Paramount Global also anticipates further cuts as it moves forward with a merger with independent studio Skydance Media.
 

Disney’s strategic decisions and financial outlook

 
Disney had considered selling its TV networks, including ABC, but chose to retain them, according to reports. In February 2023, it cut 7,000 jobs, aiming to save $5.5 billion, later raising the target to $7.5 billion. Industry rivals have also executed thousands of layoffs. 
 
At the close of its last financial year in September, Disney employed approximately 233,000 people, with 76 per cent working full time. In its latest earnings report released in May, the company surpassed Wall Street forecasts, driven by an unexpected surge in Disney+ streaming subscriptions and robust performance from its theme parks.  (With agency inputs)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump-backed conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidential race

Ukraine, Russia swap dead, wounded troops with no progress towards peace

Judge blocks move to revoke protected status for some Venezuelans

Harvard asks judge for fast ruling in $2.6 bn Trump funding freeze case

4 more victims identified in Boulder attack, number of injured now at 12

Topics :BS Web ReportsWalt Disneylayoff

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story