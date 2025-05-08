Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Disney to open new tech-centric theme park in Abu Dhabi, 1st in West Asia

This will be Disney's seventh resort, whose design will combine the company's history with Abu Dhabi's culture

The park does not have an official name yet. However, it will include Disney-style entertainment, themed hotels, special restaurants, shops, and lots of storytelling (Photo: Bloomberg)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Disney has announced plans to build a new theme park in Abu Dhabi, expanding its business in West Asia. This will be the seventh Disney resort in the world.
 
The new Disney theme park will be "tech-centric". It will be built in partnership with Miral, a company in Abu Dhabi known for building immersive destinations. The park will be located on Yas Island, a popular tourist spot in Abu Dhabi.
 
Disney Abu Dhabi resort details
 
The park does not have an official name yet. However, it will include Disney-style entertainment, themed hotels, special restaurants, shops, and lots of storytelling. It will also try to blend both Disney’s history and Abu Dhabi’s culture.
 
 
“The waterfront resort will be located on Yas Island, a world-class destination for entertainment and leisure, connecting travellers from West Asia and Africa, India, Asia, Europe and beyond. This seventh Disney theme park resort will combine Disney’s iconic stories, characters and attractions with Abu Dhabi’s vibrant culture, stunning shorelines and breathtaking architecture,” Disney's press release said.

“Abu Dhabi is a place where heritage meets innovation, where we preserve our past while designing the future,” Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman at Miral, said.
 
Disney Abu Dhabi resort to be operated by Miral
 
The new resort will be fully built and developed by Miral, the company behind several family attractions on Yas Island. Disney and 'imagineers' will handle the creative design and oversee the operations to ensure a good experience. Once complete, Miral will operate the resort, continuing its partnerships with top US and European entertainment brands.
 
Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi.”
 
“As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting-edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways,” he added.
 
Disney has not announced the opening date yet. 
 

Topics : Walt Disney Disney Aladdin Disney future park Abu Dhabi BS Web Reports

First Published: May 08 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

