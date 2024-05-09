Disney, Warner Bros to start streaming bundle of Disney+, Hulu and Max

Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery will offer a bundle of the Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming services in the United States starting this summer, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Customers will be able to sign up on any of the three individual websites and chose from an ad-free or ad-supported plan. No prices were disclosed.



Both Disney and Warner Bros are trying to build their streaming businesses as customers ditch traditional cable packages, in part because many of them rejected having to pay for a large bundle with dozens of channels.



But as the number of streaming apps exploded, consumers have complained about having to sign up for multiple subscriptions.

The Disney/Warner bundle will simplify payment with one bill, and possibly offer a discount from the cost of subscribing to each app separately.



Further details will be announced in the coming weeks, the companies said.



Disney+ offers the company's animated and live-action movies plus film and TV shows from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar. Hulu features series from FX, ABC and other networks, as well as movies.



Warner Bros' Max is home to premium channel HBO as well as HGTV, the Food Network, the Discovery channel and other cable networks.



Disney+ and Hulu already are available through a single app, which means customers of the new bundle will be able to watch all of the programming through two apps.



Shares of Disney and Warner Bros were flat in after-hours trading.