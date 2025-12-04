Home / World News / Doctor who sold ketamine to actor Matthew Perry gets 2.5 years in prison

Doctor who sold ketamine to actor Matthew Perry gets 2.5 years in prison

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett handed down the sentence plus two years of probation to 44-year-old Dr. Salvador Plasencia in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail
Plasencia was the first to be sentenced of the five defendants who have pleaded guilty in connection with Perry's death. (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Los Angeles
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 6:48 AM IST
A doctor who pleaded guilty to selling ketamine to Matthew Perry in the weeks before the "Friends" star's overdose death has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett handed down the sentence plus two years of probation to 44-year-old Dr. Salvador Plasencia in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Plasencia was the first to be sentenced of the five defendants who have pleaded guilty in connection with Perry's death at age 54 in 2023.

Plasencia admitted to illegally selling large amounts of ketamine to Perry, though he did not supply the dose that authorities say killed the actor. The doctor admitted to taking advantage of Perry, knowing he was a struggling addict. Plasencia texted another doctor that Perry was a "moron" who could be exploited for money, according to court filings.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

