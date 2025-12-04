US to restrict visas for Nigerians involved in violence against Christians

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The United States will restrict visas for Nigerians and their family members involved in mass killings and violence against Christians in the West African country, the US State Department has said.

The attacks on the community are part of a longstanding and extremely complex security crisis in Nigeria a nation recently singled out by US President Donald Trump for "the killing of Christians" by "radical Islamists".

Last month, Trump also said he has ordered the Pentagon to begin planning for potential military action in Nigeria following the claims of Christian persecution.

"The United States is taking decisive action in response to the mass killings and violence against Christians by radical Islamic terrorists, Fulani ethnic militias, and other violent actors in Nigeria and beyond," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement posted on X on Wednesday.

He added that the policy would apply to other governments or individuals engaged in violations of religious freedom, and that the restrictions are in line with a new policy under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The move follows the designation of Nigeria by the US as a "country of particular concern" under the International Religious Freedom Act last month. It wasn't immediately clear how Wednesday's policy would be implemented, as the State Department already has the ability to restrict travel to the US by those involved in human rights abuses. In addition to Nigeria, the list of nations designated as "countries of particular concern" includes China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.