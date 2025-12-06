Doctors postpone Bangladesh's ex-PM Zia's travel abroad for treatment

The medical board treating critically ill Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia on Saturday postponed her planned travel to London for an indefinite period, her personal physician said.

The three-time premier Zia was scheduled to depart for London on Sunday after her plan to leave on Friday was postponed as an air ambulance offered by Qatar could not reach Dhaka due to technical issues. Media reports suggested Doha later rented an alternative aircraft from Germany.

The medical board thinks it is not appropriate for her to travel abroad at this moment," Dr AZM Zahid Hossain her personal physician and also a member of the party's policy-making standing committee, told reporters.

He added that doctors continued their highest-level efforts to arrange Zia's treatment abroad, while a medical ambulance was fully ready to fly her abroad whenever the situation suits her travel. "Allah has cured her from even more serious conditions in the past. The medical board is confident that Begum Khaleda Zia will overcome her current physical complications, he said. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday had said if everything went well, the air ambulance provided by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani would arrive on Saturday to fly her to London on Sunday. Zia, 80, is being treated at the coronary care unit (CCU) at Dhaka's specialised Evercare Hospital under an extended medical board comprising Bangladeshi and foreign doctors, particularly from China and Britain.

Zia's self-exiled son and acting BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman's physician wife, Zubaida Rahman, arrived in Dhaka from London on Friday to accompany her mother-in-law to Britain. Obscure reasons debarred 60-year-old Rahman from returning home to be on his mother's side while he is living in London and runs BNP as its de facto leader through virtual platforms. The medical board looking after Zia earlier agreed to send her to London for advanced treatment while she was hospitalised on November 23 after developing chest infections that affected both her heart and lungs. Doctors shifted her to the CCU four days later after several of her health complications worsened.

The medical board has unanimously decided that she will be taken to London via the Qatar Royal Air Ambulance, either after midnight tonight or early tomorrow morning, Hossain earlier told reporters on Thursday. Hossain, BNP or the hospital authorities, however, did not explicitly comment on Zia's current health condition. During a previous briefing on Tuesday, her personal doctor said she was responding to the treatment. Two military and air force helicopters on Thursday staged landing tests at the rooftop of the Evercare Hospital to fly Zia from the facility to the airport in one such helicopter to Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

In a Facebook post on Saturday last, Tarique Rahman wrote: In this time of crisis, like any child, I too long for the comforting touch of my mother. But unlike others, to make a unilateral decision in this regard is not in my hands alone nor solely within my control. The sensitivity of this matter also limits the scope for detailed explanation, he wrote. BNP emerged as the frontrunner in Bangladesh's changed political landscape after the ouster of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's now disbanded Awami League on August 5, 2024 in a student-led movement dubbed July Uprising. The party earlier said Rahman would be the future prime minister if Zia appeared physically unfit.

But Rahman's post sparked speculations about what debarred his return home. Rahman has been living in London since 2008. He was charged and convicted in several graft and criminal cases during the then military-backed caretaker government and subsequent Awami League government of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina. In 2024, Yunus' interim government withdrew all the cases, and courts acquitted him under revised judgments. After his emotional post on Facebook last week, several government advisers said there was no bar on his return and promised him the required security on his arrival. Foreign adviser Touhid Hossain said the authorities were ready to issue his travel document in a day if his passport expired, but the Bangladesh embassy in the UK received no request so far for his travel document.