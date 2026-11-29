Improving risk appetite on Friday bolstered risk-sensitive ??currencies including the Australian dollar, while the US dollar was on track for a modest weekly gain.

Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Friday and posted weekly gains as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday and flocked to hard-hit AI-linked shares. Efforts by China to shore up its ‌stock market also boosted sentiment.

"A dip-buying recovery in tech ​stocks is lifting risk appetite across markets," said Elias ​Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

The US currency has benefited from safe-haven demand amid volatile equity markets, ​but it is also sensitive to capital flows to the AI trade, which has made it difficult at times to parse market moves.

"FX markets have shaken off their fixation on energy markets, replacing it, for now, with a focus on equities," said Daragh Maher, head of digital assets research and senior FX strategist at HSBC. "This creates a headache. The USD's relationship with equities is unreliable, ​caught between its safe-haven role and its appeal as a proxy for US exceptionalism. The same equity signal could prompt very different FX ‌responses," he said. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the ​euro, rose 0.25% to 104.04, with the euro down 0.31% at $1.0933. The US currency is headed for a weekly gain of 0.2%.

The Australian dollar strengthened 0.18% versus the greenback to $0.6644, recovering from an almost one-year low reached on Wednesday. FED TO CONTINUE HIKING With US growth remaining strong and ‌inflation still elevated, traders are pricing in continued rate ​hikes from the Federal Reserve, which has also supported the ‌US currency. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 99% odds of a hike in December and a 64% chance of ‌an ??additional increase in January, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Key data releases next week, including November's jobs report, will ​be evaluated for further clues on likely Fed policy. Data on Friday showed that the US trade deficit in goods widened sharply in October as an AI infrastructure buildout boosted imports to a record high, ​potentially putting trade on course to again subtract from economic growth in the fourth quarter.

DOLLAR/YEN 160 LEVEL BACK IN FOCUS Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.16% to 159.51, amid concerns about another round of Japanese intervention. Data ‌showed that annual core inflation in Tokyo accelerated in November at the fastest pace in 16 months, bolstering the case for an ‌interest rate hike as soon as next month. "The yen is understandably weaker today given the strong rebound in risk that has helped lift US Treasury bond yields," said Derek Halpenny, strategist at MUFG. "Better risk conditions could quickly bring back focus on intervention, especially if we get a hawkish hike from the FOMC on December 9."