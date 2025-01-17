Trump's inauguration ceremony on Monday to be the coldest in recent history

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office on Monday, Washington DC is set for one of the coldest inaugurations in decades. The weather forecast predicts a dramatic drop in temperatures, with conditions well below the average for January. Snow is expected on Sunday, January 19, followed by gusty winds and highs barely reaching 20 Fahrenheit (-6.67 degree celsius).

According to local news outlets, the National Weather Service of the US is warning of dangerously low wind chills, particularly in the morning when temperatures could be reduced drastically. By midday, temperatures may climb to the low 20 degrees (-6.67 degree celsius), but wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph, will make it feel even colder. Meteorologist Brian LaSorsa from the National Weather Service noted, "This will be a very cold day, with wind chill values in the single digits to low teens."

The cold weather is expected to make Trump’s inauguration the coldest since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 when temperatures fell to just 7 degrees and the ceremony had to be moved indoors. Other cold inaugurations in history include John F. Kennedy’s 1961 ceremony at 22 degrees (-5.5 degree celsius), while Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 had a relatively mild temperature of 48 degrees.

Despite the harsh weather, the inauguration will proceed as planned, with hundreds of thousands of attendees expected to brave the bitter cold to witness the historic event. Weather experts are urging everyone to prepare for the freezing conditions, which will be a key part of the day’s experience. Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Monday, January 20.