Inauguration to be held inside US Capitol due to severe cold weather: Trump

With temperatures expected to plummet in the United States, President-elect Donald Trump announced a change in plans for his inauguration on January 20, saying all events will be held inside the US Capitol Rotunda, as he is "obliged to protect the people."

Earlier, Ronald Reagan was similarly forced to take oath indoors in 1985 due to extreme weather.

The Rotunda is a large, domed, circular room located in the centre of the US Capitol.

Trump reassured supporters that the inauguration event would remain historic and memorable, with the Presidential Parade and other activities continuing as planned, including live viewing at Capital One Arena.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "January 20th cannot come fast enough! ... It is my obligation to protect the people of our country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, DC, with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)."

The post added, "Therefore, I have ordered the inauguration address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various dignitaries and guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!"

Sharing details of the inauguration programme, Trump further wrote, "We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for live viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In. All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 PM (Doors open at 1 PM--Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening."

During the inauguration on January 20, Trump will be sworn in as the forty-seventh President of the United States. He previously served as the forty-fifth President between 2017 and 2021.