Trump assassination bid: What is US Secret Service, why is it under scanner

Donald Trump assassination attempt: Donald Trump narrowly escaped a bid on his life at an election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. He miraculously escaped with an injury to his right ear

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Donald Trump assassination attempt latest updates: Donald Trump’s assassination attempt carried out by a 20-year-old Republican voter, Thomas Mathew Crooks, on Saturday has cast a shadow on the credibility of the United States Secret Service, the agency tasked with providing security to the US politicians.

Trump miraculously escaped with an injury to his right ear following an assassination attempt by Crooks at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

The bullet, fired by Crooks from an AR-15 style rifle, pierced Trump upper right ear, resulting in severe bleeding, after which the former US president was escorted out of the venue by the US Secret Service officials.

Following the incident, the US agency is facing massive public backlash for failing to intercept the threat. A host of conspiracy theories are also floating alleging “deliberate” security lapses and internal involvement as Trump supporters sought answers from the officials.

Pro-Trump billionaire Elon Musk even called for the resignation of the agency director Kimberly Cheatle. US President Joe Biden, condemning the act, has announced an independent investigation into how the attack took place.

What is the US Secret Service agency?

The Secret Service was formed in 1865 as a division of the US Treasury Department and currently works under the Department of Homeland Security. Today it employs around 8,000 people and is tasked with providing security to the politicians in the US as its financial infrastructure.

Besides the US president and their family, the Secret Service gives security to the vice-presidents and their families; the former presidents and First Ladies (their spouses), the presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Additionally, the federal agency is also responsible for the security of several high-level Administration officials, visiting foreign dignitaries; and designated National Special Security Events (NSSEs).

According to its financial year 2022-23 report, the US Secret Service globally prevented the loss of about $2.6 billion in cyber financial crimes. It also seized over $41.5 million in counterfeit currency. 

When was US Secret Service tasked with presidential candidates' safety?

The agency’s website says that it received the mandate to provide security to the presidential candidates in 1968, after the assassination of Senator Robert F Kennedy. The Congressional resolution on it was passed a day after Kennedy was assassinated on June 5 that year in Los Angeles.

Notably, Robert F Kennedy Jr, son of the late senator, is currently an independent candidate in the presidential race, alongside Trump and President Joe Biden.

Kennedy is also the nephew of former US president John F Kennedy, also assassinated while in office, in 1963. 

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

