Trump calls Biden's 'open border' policy treason, blames inner circle

US President Donald Trump has accused the previous Joe Biden administration of committing “treason at the highest level” over its so-called open border policy, claiming it was pushed by Biden’s aides and not the former president himself.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Biden’s cognitive state had been exploited to implement dangerous immigration policies that allowed criminals into the country unchecked.

“Joe Biden was not for open borders... It was the people who knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen. They stole the presidency... This is TREASON at the highest level!” Trump wrote.

He added that “drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane” had entered the country due to these policies, which, he claimed, Biden would never have supported in his earlier political years.

“Something very severe should happen to these treasonous thugs,” Trump added, invoking his signature slogan: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump's comments on Biden's health

Not the first attack on Biden's immigration stance

Trump has repeatedly targeted Biden’s immigration record. In his first address to a joint session of Congress in March, he accused the former administration of “letting in illegal aliens” and claimed border security had dramatically improved since he took office again.

ALSO READ: 'Illegal border crossings at lowest ever': Trump in US Congress address “Over the past four years, 21 million people poured into the United States, and many of them were murderers, human traffickers, gang members,” Trump claimed.

He has frequently branded Biden as “the worst president in American history” and argued that Democrats intentionally used border policy to destabilise the country.