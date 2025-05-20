Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump questions Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis timing, hints at cover-up

Trump questions Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis timing, hints at cover-up

Donald Trump said Joe Biden's aggressive cancer should have been detected earlier and hinted that information was withheld from the public

US President Donald Trump questions the timing of former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday questioned the timing of former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis, suggesting that the condition may have been concealed from the public for longer than admitted.
 
“I’m surprised that the public wasn’t notified a long time ago,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about Biden’s illness. “It takes a long time to get to that situation, to get to a stage nine,” he added, referring to the Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) cited in the official statement from Biden’s office—an indication of advanced, aggressive prostate cancer.
 

What does Biden's Gleason score of 9 mean?

 
Prostate cancers assigned a Gleason score of 9 are among the most abnormal and fast-spreading forms, according to the American Cancer Society. The Gleason scale ranges from 6 to 10, with higher scores indicating more aggressive disease.
 
 

Trump’s tone shifts after initial message of sympathy

 
President Trump initially issued a statement of sympathy on his platform, Truth Social: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

However, a day later, Trump went on to suggest that the disease should have been detected earlier, saying, “If you take a look, it’s the same doctor that said Joe was cognitively fine. There are things going on that the public wasn’t informed of.”
 

Biden’s office confirms aggressive but manageable cancer

 
The comments came a day after Biden’s office confirmed that the former president had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, which had metastasised to the bone. The statement noted that Biden had recently been examined after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms, which led to the discovery of a prostate nodule. While the cancer is aggressive, the statement said it is hormone-sensitive and can be effectively managed.
 

Trump allies echo cover-up concerns

 
Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, and Vice President JD Vance also levelled accusations of a cover-up. Trump Jr resurfaced a 2022 clip in which Biden said, “I, and so damn many other people I grew up with, have cancer.” Vance added, “We really do need to be honest” about Biden’s condition and overall fitness.
 

Biden’s withdrawal from 2024 race and support for Harris

 
Biden, 82, withdrew from the 2024 presidential race last year, following a poor debate performance that raised concerns about his mental sharpness and physical health. Despite stepping out of the race, he said he would serve out the remainder of his term and endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency.
   

Topics : Donald Trump Joe Biden Trump administration cancer prostate cancer

First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

