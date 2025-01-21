How Trump's 'drill, baby, drill' call threatens India, developing nations

Donald Trump has roared back to the White House, signing a slew of executive orders on his first day, including withdrawing the US from the Paris Climate Agreement for a second time. This decision puts global climate efforts at risk, particularly for developing nations, as the US remains the second-largest polluter in the world.

During his inauguration speech in the Capitol Rotunda, Trump blamed “massive overspending and escalating energy prices” for inflation in the US. “And that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill,” he said.

Trump further declared that the US would become a “rich nation again” by exploiting its “liquid gold under our feet.”

This is not the first time Trump has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement. In 2017, during his first presidency, Trump described the accord as “unfair” and “punishing for the United States.” Currently, only Iran, Yemen, and Libya join the US in standing outside the global agreement.

What is the Paris Climate Agreement?

Adopted in December 2015, the Paris Climate Agreement is a global pact under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) aimed at limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, ideally to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Signatory countries commit to transitioning to renewable energy, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and promoting sustainable development. The agreement also requires developed nations to provide financial and technological support to developing countries for greener transitions.

While withdrawing in 2017, Trump argued that the agreement favoured countries like China and India, hindering US economic growth and lacking flexibility for future negotiations. However, the US rejoined the accord under President Joe Biden in 2021.

What Trump’s withdrawal means

Trump’s decision comes at a critical time, with 2024 becoming the warmest year on record and global temperatures surpassing 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time. The World Meteorological Organisation warned that the Paris Agreement’s goals are “in grave danger.”

In addition to leaving the Paris accord, Trump announced plans to end the "green new deal," referring to Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which had allocated billions to clean energy. Trump also moved to eliminate electric vehicle mandates and rollback automotive pollution regulations, citing the need to protect consumer choice.

The US, historically one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, risks exacerbating climate issues with its focus on fossil fuel expansion. In 2022, carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion in the US rose by 8% compared to 2020, with further increases likely under Trump’s policies.

Impact on developing nations

Trump's fossil fuel-driven approach directly threatens developing nations, which are already the most vulnerable to climate change. Intensified extreme weather events, including hurricanes, floods, and droughts, could strain agriculture, health, and infrastructure in these countries.

India, the fifth-largest economy and a developing nation, faces unique challenges. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it would be “morally wrong” for developed countries, which historically relied on fossil fuels, to shift the burden of emission reductions onto developing nations. At the 2023 COP28 summit, Modi urged developed nations to fully reduce their carbon footprint by 2050, while committing India to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Expert opinions

Gina McCarthy, former White House National Climate Advisor, criticised the Trump administration’s decision to leave the Paris accord. “If the Trump administration truly wants America to lead the global economy, become energy independent, and create good-paying American jobs, affordable energy, and clean air, then they must stay focused on growing our clean energy industry,” she said.

Harjeet Singh, Founding Director of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, warned that the US is prioritising short-term economic gains over long-term global sustainability. “The most tragic consequences will be felt in developing countries, which have contributed the least to global emissions,” Singh told PTI.

As global temperatures rise and climate impacts grow more urgent, Trump’s fossil fuel policies undermine collective global efforts to combat climate change. Developed nations now face increased responsibility to lead clean energy transitions and provide support to the world’s most vulnerable communities.