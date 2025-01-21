From immigration to trade, here's a list of Donald Trump's executive orders

US President Donald Trump wasted no time after his inauguration, taking immediate steps to deliver on key campaign promises. Announcing measures across immigration, trade, energy, and federal workforce policies, he positioned these actions as reversals of the previous Joe Biden administration.

“We will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America’s government,” Trump declared during his inaugural address on Monday.

The White House indicated plans for a substantial slate of executive orders, including rescinding many of Biden’s. Trump has reportedly prepared around 100 orders and pledged a “complete restoration of America”. However, it is worth mentioning that many of these actions are expected to face legal challenges.

Trade and economy

Trump has signalled his intention to reshape trade policies with China. Federal agencies are to review existing tariff policies. However, Trump signed an executive order to keep TikTok operating for 75 days.

“I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families,” he said. He also promised to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting February 1. He has also signed an order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America".

A proposed "External Revenue Service" will focus on collecting tariffs, which Trump asserts will generate significant revenue for the US Treasury. He also signed a symbolic memorandum directing federal agencies to combat consumer inflation.

Trump has also suspended US foreign assistance for 90 days pending reviews, and designated drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.

Immigration

A sweeping overhaul of immigration policy is on the cards, with Trump planning 10 executive orders addressing both legal and illegal immigration. Declaring a national emergency at the southern border, he pledged to deploy military forces, including the National Guard, to enhance security.

Plans include completing the US-Mexico border wall, ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented individuals, and reinstating policies like “Remain in Mexico.” Refugee resettlements will be paused, and “catch and release” policies will be discontinued. Deportation measures are also set to intensify. He also terminated the CBP One app, which had facilitated legal entry for nearly 1 million migrants under Biden's administration.

Citizenship

Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks to withhold US citizenship from the children of undocumented immigrants born in the United States — seeking to end a right that the US Constitution has guaranteed for more than 150 years.

The executive order, which would apply to any babies born after February 19, is expected to be quickly challenged in court given that it would constitute an extraordinary departure from the historic interpretation of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which states that “all persons born” in the United States “are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Energy and climate

Trump has already signed the executive order on the US' exit from the World Health Organisation (WHO). He aims to dismantle Biden-era climate policies and prioritise domestic energy production. He plans to expand oil and gas drilling, refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and ease regulations on household appliances. Within hours of his swearing-in, Trump repealed Biden-era regulations to ease burdens on oil and natural gas production, particularly in Alaska.

He officially withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, though the formal process will take time. Trump also intends to halt leasing for large wind farms, citing environmental concerns.

Socio-cultural policies

Trump’s administration will enforce policies recognising only two genders, which will apply to government documents and regulations. He also plans to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in federal agencies and the military.

The US President has also mandated segregation in federal prisons, migrant shelters, and rape victim facilities based on biological sex as defined in the order. Besides, Trump also reverted Denali's (mountain in Alaska) name back to "Mount McKinley" to honour "American greatness."

National security

Trump reaffirmed his promise to reinstate military personnel discharged for refusing Covid-19 vaccinations, granting them full back pay. He also declared an intention to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, a statement likely to spark controversy.

Federal workforce

The federal workforce will be ordered back to office-based roles. Trump has halted federal hiring, except for the military and unspecified areas of government. He also pledged to address what he described as an overreach of diversity and inclusion efforts within government employment.

He also proposed reclassifying certain federal employees as political appointees, making it easier to terminate them. Additionally, the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), led by Elon Musk, will recommend cuts to government programs and spending.

Pardons

Trump issued roughly 1,500 pardons and commuted the sentences of 14 of his supporters in connection with the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when thousands of them stormed the building amid his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.

Free speech Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing government agencies not to infringe upon the free speech rights of Americans. "In America, we believe in free speech, and we are bringing it back starting today to stop its weaponisation," Trump stated before signing the executive order at Capitol One Arena. The executive order seeks to immediately end federal government censorship of the American people, he said. Trump commuted the sentences of individuals associated with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who were convicted of seditious conspiracy. He then issued "a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021," a category that included people who assaulted law enforcement officers.

AI risks

Donald Trump revoked a 2023 executive order signed by Joe Biden, which aimed to mitigate the risks posed by artificial intelligence to consumers, workers, and national security.

Biden's order required developers of AI systems that presented risks to US national security, the economy, public health, or safety to share the results of safety tests with the US government, in accordance with the Defense Production Act, prior to public release.

The order also directed agencies to establish standards for testing and address related chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity risks. Biden's executive order emerged as US lawmakers failed to pass legislation establishing guardrails for AI development.

Afghan refugees

Nearly 1,660 Afghans, who have been cleared by the US government for resettlement in the US, including family members of active-duty US military personnel, are having their flights cancelled under President Donald Trump's order suspending US refugee programmes, according to a US official and a leading refugee resettlement advocate on Monday.

The group comprises unaccompanied minors awaiting reunification with their families in the US, as well as Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution for their association with the former US-backed Afghan government, said Shawn VanDiver, head of the #AfghanEvac coalition of US veterans and advocacy groups. The US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also provided this information.

Revoking EV targets

Trump also targeted electric vehicles, revoking a 2021 executive order signed by his predecessor Joe Biden, which sought to ensure that 50 per cent of all new vehicles sold in the United States by 2030 were electric.

Biden's 50 per cent target, which was not legally binding, had gained support from US and foreign automakers. Trump, in an executive order, halted the distribution of unspent government funds for vehicle charging stations from a $5 billion fund. He also called for ending a waiver for states to adopt zero-emission vehicle rules by 2035, and his administration plans to review the possibility of ending EV tax credits.

Corporate tax deal

On Monday, Trump declared that a global corporate minimum tax deal "has no force or effect" in the US, effectively withdrawing America from the landmark 2021 arrangement negotiated by the Biden administration with nearly 140 countries.

In a presidential memorandum issued hours after taking office, Trump also ordered the US Treasury to prepare options for "protective measures" against countries that have, or are likely to, implement tax rules disproportionately affecting American companies.

"America First"

Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the State Department that US foreign policy shall "champion core American interests" and prioritise America and its citizens above all else. This directive followed the confirmation of Marco Rubio by the US Senate as Trump's Secretary of State.

“From this day forward, the foreign policy of the United States shall champion core American interests and always put America and American citizens first,” Trump declared in his executive order. “As soon as practicable, the Secretary of State shall issue guidance to align the Department of State's policies, programmes, personnel, and operations with an America First foreign policy that prioritises America and its interests,” the executive order stated.