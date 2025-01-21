Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / President Trump signs executive order extending TikTok ops for 75 days

President Trump signs executive order extending TikTok ops for 75 days

The popular video sharing app went dark on January 18, but it restored its services after Trump promised to extend its deadline a day later

TikTok
Trump, in his executive order said, he has the unique constitutional responsibility for the national security of the United States, the conduct of foreign policy, and other vital executive functions | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 8:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order that extended the operations of TikTok, the Chinese controlled video short sharing platform, by 75 days, during which he plans to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.

I am instructing the attorney general not to take any action to enforce the Act for a period of 75 days from today to allow my Administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown of a communications platform used by millions of Americans, said the executive order signed by Trump.

Signed into law by Joe Biden in April last year, the bill passed by wide bipartisan majorities in the House and the Senate gave TikTok's parent company ByteDance 270 days to divest from the app or face a ban from US app stores.

January 19 was the last date for this.

The popular video sharing app went dark on January 18, but it restored its services after Trump promised to extend its deadline a day later. 

During this period, the Department of Justice shall take no action to enforce the Act or impose any penalties against any entity for any noncompliance with the Act, including for distributing, maintaining, or updating (or enabling the distribution, maintenance, or updating) of any foreign adversary controlled application as defined in the Act, said the executive order.

Trump, in his executive order said, he has the unique constitutional responsibility for the national security of the United States, the conduct of foreign policy, and other vital executive functions.

Also Read

Donald Trump issues executive order to suspend TikTok ban; can it stick?

All you need to know about executive order a Trump tool to reshape govt

Great honour to represent India at Trump inauguration ceremony: Jaishankar

Trump issues sweeping pardon of supporters charged in Jan 6 Capitol attack

Ramaswamy leaves DOGE after Trump takes office, to run for Ohio governor

To fulfil those responsibilities, I intend to consult with my advisors, including the heads of relevant departments and agencies on the national security concerns posed by TikTok, and to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.

My Administration must also review sensitive intelligence related to those concerns and evaluate the sufficiency of mitigation measures TikTok has taken to date, Trump said in the executive order.

The unfortunate timing of section 2(a) of the Act one day before I took office as the 47th President of the United States interferes with my ability to assess the national security and foreign policy implications of the Act's prohibitions before they take effect, he said.

This timing also interferes with my ability to negotiate a resolution to avoid an abrupt shutdown of the platform while addressing national security concerns, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump reverses Biden's oil drilling bans, opens US waters for exploration

Trump Inauguration LIVE Updates: Trump signs executive order extending TikTok operations for 75 days

A look at false and misleading claims Trump made at inaugural event

Rubio confirmed as secy of state, becomes 1st member of Trump's Cabinet

Senate passes immigrant detention bill, likely to be Trump's 1st signed law

Topics :Donald TrumpTikTokTrump Inauguration 2025

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story