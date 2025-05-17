Compete to be American! US eyes reality show for immigrant citizenship

In what sounds like a plot straight out of a television drama, the United States (US) may soon have a reality show where immigrants compete in patriotic and cultural challenges for the ultimate prize: American citizenship.

The concept, titled ‘The American’, is being reviewed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of a broader push for “creative outreach” on immigration. The show’s format draws strong parallels with reality hits like Big Boss, with contestants living together and competing across a series of tasks meant to reflect American values, traditions, and history.

The pitch has gained traction within the Trump administration, which has embraced unconventional methods to highlight its immigration agenda. A DHS spokesperson confirmed that such “out-of-the-box pitches,” especially those that celebrate what it means to be an American,” remain a priority.

The idea

The show was pitched by Rob Worsoff, a seasoned reality TV producer known for shows like Duck Dynasty and The Millionaire Matchmaker. A Canadian immigrant himself, Worsoff said the idea came to him while he was going through the naturalisation process in the US.

“It’s not mean-spirited. Instead, ‘The American’ is a celebration of what it means to be American... at a time when our morale is at an all-time low,” Worsoff wrote on Facebook.

The proposed format would see immigrant contestants travel across the United States, participating in “stereotypically American” challenges. These include collecting gold from a mine in San Francisco, assembling a Model T in Detroit, delivering mail on horseback in Kansas, and even assembling a rocket. Other segments would test civic knowledge through trivia and tasks based on American customs.

“We need to be reminded of how proud and how much of an honour it is to be American,” Worsoff told CNN. He also stressed that contestants who don’t win should not be penalised.

What the Homeland Security says

According to Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the DHS, the idea is currently under review by Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“It’s important to revive civic duty,” McLaughlin told The New York Times, describing the potential series as a “celebration of being an American.”

While the project is still in its early stages, its alignment with the administration's messaging has made it a point of serious internal discussion.

Trump’s immigration crackdown

This development comes amid a strict immigration crackdown under US President Donald Trump’s second term, during which over 271,000 individuals have been deported—the highest number in nearly a decade.

Earlier this month, the administration launched a controversial self-deportation programme, offering undocumented migrants free flight tickets and $1,000 in cash to leave the US voluntarily. However, Trump has softened his tone in some instances, saying that “good” individuals could be allowed back through legal routes.

“Good people will be taken back legally,” he recently said, positioning the move as part of a merit-based immigration policy.

Trump’s administration has also previously shown interest in media-driven immigration narratives. In 2017, he granted access to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations for a documentary series titled Immigration Nation.