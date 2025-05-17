Home / World News / Leftist unity without clear ideological clarity can backfire: Nepal PM Oli

Leftist unity without clear ideological clarity can backfire: Nepal PM Oli

The tendency to oppose even the right thing and create discord has been evident in the communist movement since history, he said | (Photo: PTI)
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday cautioned that uniting leftist forces without a shared ideological foundation could be detrimental to the communist movement.

"It will be meaningless to bring those who have turned to many directions into leftist unity without proper ideological understanding," Oli said while addressing a programme organised here to mark the 32nd death anniversary of former CPN-UML general secretary Madan Bhandari.

He highlighted a persistent tendency within the communist movement to oppose even just initiatives and to create discord, noting that divisions often arise from personal interests rather than genuine ideological differences.

The tendency to oppose even the right thing and create discord has been evident in the communist movement since history. Even though there was no real ideological difference, divisive lines were drawn based on personal interests, Oli said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the concept of 'people's multi-party democracy', introduced under Bhandari's leadership, has been established as a national policy encompassing political democracy, as well as economic, social, and human rights issues.

"It is on this foundation that we must work to fulfil the national aspiration of a prosperous Nepal and happy Nepalis," he said.

Reaffirming his CPN-UML party's commitment to patriotism, national independence, and integrity, Oli asserted that any attempt to reinstate the monarchy is both "impossible and unacceptable".

He urged party cadres to advance with unity and confidence, referencing the recent agitation launched by pro-monarchist groups aiming to restore the monarchy and establish Nepal as a Hindu state.

The pro-monarchy movement, which commenced in March, has led to significant unrest in Nepal, including violent clashes between protestors and security forces.

