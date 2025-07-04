Home / World News / Trump announces Big Beautiful Bill signing celebration, says party united

The $3.4 trillion fiscal package was passed with a 218-214 vote in the House. It aims to cut taxes, limit spending on safety-net programmes

Donald Trump
The One Big Beautiful Bill is a 900-page legislation that carries significant implications for the US' federal tax policy, social programmes, border enforcement, and the national debt | Photo: Reuters
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:26 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Friday (IST) announced the signing celebration of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' at the White House, hours after the House of Representatives cleared it in the early hours of Friday.
 
Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The Republicans in the House of Representatives have just passed the 'ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT.” Our Party is UNITED like never before, and our Country is “HOT.” We are going to have a Signing Celebration at the White House tomorrow, at 4 P.M. EST. All Congressmen/women and Senators are invited." 
 
Expressing elation over his victory, Trump further added, "Together, we will celebrate our Nation’s Independence, and the beginning of our new Golden Age. The people of the United States of America will be Richer, Safer, and Prouder than ever before. Thank you to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and all of the wonderful Republican Members of Congress who helped us deliver on our Promises, and so much more. Together, we can do things that were not even imagined possible less than one year ago. We will keep working, and winning — CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!" (sic)
 
The $3.4 trillion fiscal package was passed with a 218-214 vote in the House. It aims to cut taxes, limit spending on safety-net programmes, and also reverse much of Trump's predecessor Joe Biden's attempts to move the country to a clean-energy economy.
 
According to an Associated Press report, the GOP leaders worked overnight, including Trump, who leaned on a handful of sceptics to drop their opposition and send the bill to him to sign into law.
 
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York delayed voting by holding the floor for over eight hours with a record-breaking speech against the bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson said, "We have a big job to finish. With one big beautiful bill, we are going to make this country stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before."
 

Democrats vs Republicans

 
While Republican leaders praised the bill, Democrats united against what they say is an 'ugly bill'. According to a Bloomberg report, Steve Scalise, House Republican Leader, credited Trump with breaking the deadlock, impressing upon holdouts overnight that there would be no further changes to the bill.
 
House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith also praised the bill for its populist appeal and called it a legislation for “people who don’t have lobbyists” in Washington.
 
However, Democrats argued that the bill would strip health care for millions of people who depend on Medicaid to fund tax cuts for the wealthy.
 

One Big Beautiful Bill

 
The One Big Beautiful Bill is a 900-page legislation that carries significant implications for the US' federal tax policy, social programmes, border enforcement, and the national debt. The bill was cleared by the US Senate on Tuesday after Vice President JD Vance broke the tie. 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

