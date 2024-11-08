Donald Trump picks Susie Wiles as chief of staff: What is the role about?

United States president-elect Donald Trump has appointed Susie Wiles, the manager of his successful campaign, as his White House chief of staff, marking a historic first as the role’s first female appointee.

Wiles, known as the mastermind behind Trump’s most disciplined and well-organised campaign, was widely expected to secure the role. This appointment is Trump’s first major decision since becoming president-elect, underlining the importance of building a skilled and trusted team to lead the federal government. Wiles, who shares a close bond with Trump, lacks prior government experience, but her unique ability to connect with him has made her indispensable. Unlike others, she has managed to temper his impulsive decisions—not by reprimanding but by gaining his trust, demonstrating that he benefits when he follows her counsel.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement. “It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female chief of staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud,” he added.

Trump’s first term saw a record turnover in the chief of staff role, with four appointees—one of whom served in an acting capacity for a year—highlighting the challenges of the position in his administration. Chiefs of staff traditionally serve as both the president’s confidant and the strategic overseer of the administration’s policy and political agenda. They also act as gatekeepers, carefully regulating the president’s time and interactions—a structure Trump resisted during his previous term.

Chris Whipple, author of The Gatekeepers, which explores the crucial role of chiefs of staff in shaping a presidency, highlighted the significance of Wiles’ appointment: “The chief of staff is absolutely critical to an effective White House. At the end of the day, the most important thing is telling the president what he doesn’t want to hear.”

Whipple also acknowledged Wiles’ strengths and potential challenges, saying, “On the plus side, she’s shown that she can manage Trump, that she works well with him, and can sometimes tell him hard truths, and that’s really important. On the downside, she has no White House experience and hasn’t worked in Washington for 40 years. That’s a real disadvantage.”

What is the chief of staff in the US system and what are their responsibilities?

The chief of staff is a key role within the White House, serving as the highest-ranking official in the executive office of the President. Often referred to as the “gatekeeper” to the president, the chief of staff is central to the administration’s daily operations.

More From This Section

Key responsibilities of the chief of staff:

1. Managing the president’s schedule: The chief of staff controls access to the president, determining who meets with them and when, to optimise the president’s time for crucial decisions.

2. Coordinating staff and operations: As the leader of White House staff, the chief of staff ensures that various departments and teams work cohesively towards the president’s objectives.

3. Advisor on policy and strategy: The chief of staff offers guidance on policy decisions, political strategy, and crisis management, shaping the president’s actions and public communication.

4. Liaison with Congress and key stakeholders: They facilitate communication with Congress, advocate for legislative goals, and maintain relationships with state governors and foreign leaders.

5. Crisis management: During emergencies, the chief of staff orchestrates the administration’s response, ensuring all departments are aligned in their efforts.

Power and influence of the chief of staff

While not an elected role, the chief of staff wields considerable influence, often compared to a chief executive officer (CEO) managing a large organisation. Previous chiefs of staff, such as James Baker under Ronald Reagan and Rahm Emanuel under Barack Obama, are celebrated for steering administrations through triumphs and crises alike.