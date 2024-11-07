Donald Trump's comeback: Govt closely monitors potential impact on India

The government is closely watching developments and trying to comprehend the impact of Donald Trump potentially returning to power as the President of the United States (US).

Niti Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam said that policies and actions under Trump’s new regime are likely to be “quite different” from his previous tenure. Not only businesses in India, but the government is also trying to gauge the impact.

Considering that the US is the world’s largest economy and India’s biggest trade and export partner, everything that happens in the US has economic consequences for India, Subrahmanyam said at an industry event.

While electoral votes across several states are still being counted, and the transition to a new regime under Trump will take a few months, experts believe that Trump 2.0 policies may be more restrictive in nature. His victory may also have significant implications for India’s proposed regulations on e-commerce, cryptocurrency, and import policy for laptops.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of think tank GTRI, said that during Trump’s previous tenure (2017-2021), the US withdrew from most global agreements on trade, health, and climate change. However, when Joe Biden took over in 2021, his administration not only continued with Trump’s policies but also saw regulation with more restrictions on China, more trade barriers, and subsidies to boost domestic manufacturing through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“We may see even more restrictive policies during 2.0,” he said.

In the case of India’s attempt to reduce dependence on China and boost local manufacturing through a laptop and IT hardware import management policy, the US has been pressuring India not to restrict imports from China, despite its anti-China stance. The Trump-led regime’s stance on India’s laptop and IT hardware import policy is expected to remain the same, he said, adding that India should take action if it deems fit.

India is currently exploring tighter import norms under the laptop import management system in its effort to reduce dependence on China. Companies will have to seek fresh approvals for imports based on new guidelines from January 1.

Similarly, there could be continued pressure on India to liberalise foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail.

Pradeep S Mehta, secretary general, CUTS International, said that there will be continued pressure from the US to liberalise FDI in multi-brand retail due to lobbying by e-commerce giants. “India is unlikely to liberalise FDI in multi-brand retail. We are already familiar with the popularity and impact of quick commerce,” Mehta said.

India has repeatedly conveyed its reservations to the US regarding multi-brand retail entry, as it believes such a move would harm local “pop-and-mom” or kirana stores.

Biswajit Dhar, distinguished professor at the Council for Social Development, said that the next steps towards the World Trade Organisation (WTO) will also need close monitoring since Trump has not been particularly supportive of the WTO. Under the Trump administration, the US blocked appointments of members in the appellate body—the highest dispute settlement authority at the WTO—which has now ceased functioning.