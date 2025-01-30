Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'Why didn't the helicopter turn?' Trump on mid-air collision in DC

The US President also questioned the control tower, asking why it did not instruct the helicopter to avoid the collision

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Following the mid-air collision near Washington, DC, that claimed 18 lives, US President Donald Trump questioned why the Army helicopter did not take evasive action, given that the American Airlines jet’s lights were "blazing."  
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the crash as "preventable," raising concerns about air traffic control and the helicopter crew’s response.
 
"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn? Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane?" Trump wrote.  
 
 
American Airlines Flight 5342, carrying 64 people, was approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when it collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday. The crash occurred about 5 km from the White House, sending both aircraft into the Potomac River.  
 
The US military later confirmed that the Black Hawk helicopter was conducting a training mission with three soldiers on board. A search operation is underway in the Potomac River, but cold temperatures have complicated rescue efforts. Officials fear this could be one of Washington, DC's most serious aviation incidents in recent years.  

According to the Associated Press, data from the aircraft’s radio transponder indicated that the 2004 Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet experienced a rapid loss of altitude over the river just before landing. The aircraft was at 400 feet and traveling at 140 miles per hour when it went down. The transponder stopped transmitting approximately 2,400 feet short of the runway, raising questions about what caused the collision.
 
The FBI and other federal agencies have launched an investigation, analysing air traffic control communications, flight paths, and pilot responses to determine the cause of the crash.
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

