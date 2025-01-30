Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Palestinian militants begin handover of 3 Israeli hostages in latest deal

Three hostages were expected to be taken to three different hospitals in Israel, though that could change depending on their immediate inspection from doctors upon arrival

Three Israeli civilians and four soldiers - all women - have been released so far in the ceasefire | Image: X/@DavidSaranga
Reuters CAIRO/JERUSALEM
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Palestinian militants began handing over three Israeli hostages in Gaza on Thursday in return for 110 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in the latest stage of a ceasefire deal. 
A female Israeli soldier, Agam Berger, waved at the crowd from a podium in Jabalia in northern Gaza before being handed to the Red Cross. 
Gadi Moses, 80, and Arbel Yahud, 29, both abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz in the Hamas-led assault on Israel on Oct 7 2023, hugged one another in the presence of masked gunmen in black uniforms at another exchange site, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, a video released by Hamas ally Islamic Jihad showed.
 
The spokesman from the group's armed wing said on Telegram it had "completed procedures to hand over two Israeli hostages."  An Israeli official told Reuters that the three hostages were expected to be taken to three different hospitals in Israel, though that could change depending on their immediate inspection from doctors upon arrival. 
Israelis began to gather in what has become known as Hostages Square, a central square in Tel Aviv, which has become the central location for efforts to campaign on behalf of hostages being held in Gaza. 
Three Israeli civilians and four soldiers - all women - have been released so far in the ceasefire, which began on Jan 19.
In return, Israel has released 290 Palestinian convicts and detainees. 

More than 250 hostages were abducted in the Hamas attack in Israel. 
Around half were released the following month during the only previous truce, and others have been recovered dead or alive during Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and turned the tiny coastal enclave into a wasteland of rubble. 
Israel still lists 90 captives in Gaza, with around 30 declared dead in absentia. 
Topics :Israel-PalestineisraelGaza conflictHamasPalestine deal

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

