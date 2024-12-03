Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Donald Trump reiterates opposition to Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel

Donald Trump reiterates opposition to Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba wrote to Biden, who has referred the deal to a government panel that reviews foreign investments for national security risks, asking him to approve the transaction

Donald Trump, Trump
Nippon Steel hopes to close the deal before Trump retakes the White House on January 20 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday a series of tax incentives and tariffs will revive storied American firm US Steel, as he reiterated his opposition to Nippon Steel's planned $15 billion purchase of the company. 
"I am totally against the once great and powerful US Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan," Trump wrote on his social-media platform Truth Social. 
"I will block this deal from happening. Buyer Beware!!!" Nippon Steel hopes to close the deal before Trump retakes the White House on January 20, despite opposition from President Joe Biden and a powerful US labor union. 
In a statement on Tuesday following Trump's comments, Nippon Steel said it would invest no less than $2.7 billion into US
Steel's unionized facilities, secure union jobs and share technological innovations. 
"Nippon Steel is determined to protect and grow US Steel in a manner that reinforces American industry, domestic supply chain resiliency, and US national security," it said. 

More From This Section

British firms downbeat about China business despite stimulus: Survey

Canada says Pacific trade pact open to new nations after Taiwan's complaint

US retailers aim to cash in on Cyber Monday with high online discounts

China's central bank vows supportive monetary policy as US trade war looms

Big Pharma's bet on China biotech a rare trade bright spot amid tensions

Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba wrote to Biden, who has referred the deal to a government panel that reviews foreign investments for national security risks, asking him to approve the transaction, sources have said. 
The deadline for that Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review is this month. CFIUS could approve the deal, possibly with measures to address national security concerns, or recommend that the president block it. It could also extend the review.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump's win forces party to reassess how it reaches voters: DNC's chairman

Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel wants to reshape bureau via surveillance reform

US to send additional $725 million to Ukraine in military assistance

Joe Biden on his maiden visit to Angola; seeks to strengthen US-Africa ties

California lawmakers begin special session to protect state laws from Trump

Topics :Joe BidenDonald TrumpDonald Trump administrationNippon SteelUS SteelJapan

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story